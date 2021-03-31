‘Best signing in years’ – Plenty of Sunderland supporters were absolutely right with verdict on Rangers arrival

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way….

Jordan Jones has certainly made a big impact since signing for Sunderland.

The 26-year-old had fallen out of favour with parent club Rangers and so was looking for a challenge that would see him showcasing his best form as he looked to reignite a career that had gone a little bit stale.

The winger was always seen as a talent but with a lack of match action there was always hope rather than expectation that he’d be able to hit the ground running at the Stadium Of Light.

In this FLW Rewind we take a look at how supporters responded to his arrival compared to now.

🔏 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿…#SAFC are delighted to announce the loan signing of Jordan Jones from @RangersFC. #WelcomeJones — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) January 29, 2021

Best signing in years — Jai Oliver (@JaiOliver5) January 29, 2021

Delighted welcome to Sunderland mate 🔴⚪️🔴😉👍 — Colin Roberts (@mackem49000) January 29, 2021

Rate Jones highly, great loan signing and should make an immediate impact in the team! #SAFC #Jones — Andrew McDonnell (@AndrewSJourno) January 29, 2021

Here it is! Welcome to Sunderland! Two quality players through the doors today 😁❤🤍 — Ethan Smith (@EthanSmith1717) January 29, 2021

Class signing. — Mark Stewart (@sandancer12) January 29, 2021

League 1? Completed it mate x — leon patel⚽️❤️ (@leon88752755) January 29, 2021

Jordan Jones showed his talent immediately after joining the club, but he would have to wait a little while to get a real opportunity.

A lack of fitness and recent match action meant that the winger had work to do to get himself up to speed if he was to play a role in the club’s battle to secure promotion.

Jones started just one of his first six league games at the club as he built up his fitness, while Lee Johnson also pondered how to fit both him and Aiden McGeady into his starting XI.

Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out<strong>

1 of 18 What year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1880 1881 1882

However an impressive substitute appearance against Crewe Alexandra seemed to convince Johson that he was worthy of a regular spot in his best line-up.

In total Jones has racked up five goal involvements in his nine League One appearances so far with two goals and three assists to his name.

Since breaking into the sideJones has been a first team regular – at least until a recent injury kept him out of the side – but with a first team return on the cards there’s no doubt that the Rangers man will be a central figure as Sunderland look to finish off the job of securing promotion.