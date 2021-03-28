‘Best player on the pitch’, ‘What a performance’ – Many Portsmouth fans full of praise for player following Shrewsbury win

The Danny Cowley era has gotten off to a good start at Portsmouth, with two wins in their first two matches.

Cowley has jumped into his first job since leaving Huddersfield back in July 2020, waiting for the right time and right opportunity to get his claws stuck into football once again.

And he arrives on the south coast at a time where Pompey need a strong leader to secure them a play-off place, with the team faltering under Kenny Jackett.

His time came to an end two weeks ago after three straight losses in the league and an EFL Trophy final defeat to Salford City, but those results seem like a lifetime ago now as Cowley has guided his new side to back-to-back victories.

The first came against Ipswich Town last week at Fratton Park as they came from a goal from behind to win 2-1, and they won by the same scoreline yesterday away at Shrewsbury Town.

Cowley made several changes to his line-up for that clash, including bringing back leading goalscorer John Marquis following an ankle injury, and the striker scored but also got sent off in the second half.

One man who also returned but was far more reliable is Callum Johnson.

The summer signing from Accrington Stanley had missed the previous six matches through injury having been an ever-present before that, and his return was very timely indeed.

The 24-year-old has been praised for his performance in Shropshire on social media yesterday – check out some of the best reactions.

We defo missed you while injured. You made a big difference straight away today. — Paul Fitzgibbon (@fitz1964) March 27, 2021

Glad you're back, what a performance!! — Cameron Bauldry (@CameronBauldry) March 27, 2021

Absolute quality today 👏 — James🐮 (@Jamesr02_) March 27, 2021

Class performance as always 🔵 — Jamie Phillips (@jamie_pfc) March 27, 2021

Like you’ve never been away – class 👌🏻 — Ben (@benf1503) March 27, 2021

Oh how we’ve missed you! Big Time — Paul Argyle (@paul_browarg) March 27, 2021

Best player on the pitch — Andy Maitland (@Knuckles63) March 27, 2021

My man of the match today @callumjohnson96 , great performance. — Paul Hearn (@Paulhearn8Hearn) March 27, 2021

Well done Callum, glad your back 💙 — Tracey Childs (@PompeySpirit) March 27, 2021

Unbelievable today — Pompey Blue (@surreypomp) March 27, 2021