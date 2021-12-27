‘Best player on the pitch today’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to 25-year-old’s performance after Nottingham Forest win

Middlesbrough kept another impressive clean sheet yesterday as they came out 2-0 winners against an in-form Nottingham Forest side at the Riverside Stadium.

Although a freak Ryan Yates goal and another goal from the clinical Andraz Sporar sealed the three points for the hosts, their defence was also crucial in this victory as they were able to keep the East Midlands side at bay for the entirety of the match.

Coming up against a side that had scored eight goals in their previous four matches, scoring four times at Swansea City earlier in the month, this makes the clean sheet all the more impressive and is the fourth they have kept in a row as they remained solid against Swansea, Stoke City, AFC Bournemouth and the Reds.

West Ham-linked Dael Fry, who returned against the Swans, has played a major part in this record as a key member of the back three, with Paddy McNair continuing to show his quality at the back despite openly admitting his preferred role is in the midfield.

Another player that has done well though, keeping Sol Bamba and Grant Hall out of the starting lineup, is Anfernee Dijksteel who has adapted well to a more central position under Chris Wilder and looks as though he’s currently enjoying life on Teesside.

This is showing in his performances and Boro’s defensive record – but did the scoreline yesterday match his individual performance?

We take a look at how many supporters reacted to his display as the Dutchman took to Twitter to celebrate the three points.

Monster as always! Anfernee Van Dijksteel 👌 https://t.co/Wgy6QvZZYa — LIAM 🇦🇷 (@Sm0ggs) December 26, 2021

Immense today Anf — ᴜᴘᴛʜᴇʙᴏʀᴏ (@SiCareyBoro) December 26, 2021

You were brilliant today, loving those runs forward #UTB — Hazel (@8252Hazel) December 26, 2021

Best player on the pitch today 🔥👌🏻 — Ricky Martin💬 (@Rickym86_boro) December 26, 2021

You were outstanding — TC (@lovetheautumn) December 26, 2021

Different class today! — Danny Gillespie (@dannygill1987) December 26, 2021

Best I’ve seen yer in a Boro shirt today 👌 — helen turner (@helieboro) December 26, 2021

Rolls royce of a defender — Corey (@CoreyMFC) December 26, 2021