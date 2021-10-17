Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

‘Best player on the pitch today’ – Many Huddersfield fans react as ‘absolute machine’ stars against Hull

Published

1 hour ago

on

Huddersfield Town moved back into the top six after a comfortable 2-0 victory at home to Hull City.

A scrappy Tom Lees opener gave the hosts the lead inside 10 minutes before Duane Holmes’ 73rd-minute strike ensured that the points stayed in West Yorkshire.

The Terriers, who have now picked up seven points from their last three games, have won four of their six games at the John Smith’s Stadium and have also kept consecutive clean sheets for the first time this season.

 

Putting in another excellent performance and securing the club’s Man of the Match award, it was another enjoyable game of football for Lewis O’Brien.

Not only was his brilliant technical ability there for all to see yesterday afternoon, but he also displayed his gritty and determined side when his team was out of possession.

The 22-year-old was the subject of four rejected Leeds United bids in the summer, and thus far this season, he is showing why he has attracted interest from the higher level.

O’Brien is closing in on 100 appearances for The Terriers and he has even captained his side on occasions this season. 

Here, we take a look at how some Huddersfield fans on Twitter have reacted to O’Brien’s performance against Hull yesterday…


