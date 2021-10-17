‘Best player on the pitch today’ – Many Huddersfield fans react as ‘absolute machine’ stars against Hull

Huddersfield Town moved back into the top six after a comfortable 2-0 victory at home to Hull City.

A scrappy Tom Lees opener gave the hosts the lead inside 10 minutes before Duane Holmes’ 73rd-minute strike ensured that the points stayed in West Yorkshire.

The Terriers, who have now picked up seven points from their last three games, have won four of their six games at the John Smith’s Stadium and have also kept consecutive clean sheets for the first time this season.

Putting in another excellent performance and securing the club’s Man of the Match award, it was another enjoyable game of football for Lewis O’Brien.

Not only was his brilliant technical ability there for all to see yesterday afternoon, but he also displayed his gritty and determined side when his team was out of possession.

The 22-year-old was the subject of four rejected Leeds United bids in the summer, and thus far this season, he is showing why he has attracted interest from the higher level.

O’Brien is closing in on 100 appearances for The Terriers and he has even captained his side on occasions this season.

Here, we take a look at how some Huddersfield fans on Twitter have reacted to O’Brien’s performance against Hull yesterday…

Absolutely up there with his best performances…… Class act from @Lewis_OBrien98 https://t.co/zGuCfNXR1m — Dom Campbell (@dom_1210) October 16, 2021

Different gravy this guy! Absolute machine 👍🏽👏🏽💪🏽 — Daniel McLaughlin (@DanielMac07) October 16, 2021

Well deserved, what a player — Ellis Fisher 🇪🇪UTT (@Fisher1Ellis) October 16, 2021

Been brilliant all season esp with transfer speculation. That’s class — Htafc Dreams (@HtafcDream) October 16, 2021

Didn’t stop moving today. Top performance💙🤍 — 🦇 (@GothamTerrier) October 16, 2021

Yeah I thought Lewis was easily MOM. Sponsors gave it to Dwayne. Dwayne’s goal was brilliant though. — Dricardo66 (@Dricardo1419) October 16, 2021

Was phenomenal today, really played his heart out for the team and the badge on his chest — 🦏 (@MPWheely) October 16, 2021