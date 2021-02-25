Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Preston North End

‘Best player on the pitch’, ‘Some player’ – Many Preston fans react to Everton loanee’s display in QPR draw

Preston’s top-six hopes were dealt another major blow following a goalless draw with Queens Park Rangers at Deepdale last night.

Alex Neil’s team have now managed just one Championship victory from their last seven matches, leaving them nine points behind sixth-placed Cardiff City and in serious danger of their campaign petering out into another midtable finish.

But whilst many Preston supporters were left angry after seeing their side fail to score for a third consecutive league match, they were waxing lyrical over the performance of Anthony Gordon.

It was just Gordon’s fourth appearance since making the loan switch from Everton last month, but it gave the Deepdale faithful something to remain positive about on what was largely another disappointing evening in Lancashire.

The youngster was involved in all of Preston’s good moments, from almost opening the scoring with a wonderful solo effort before setting up chances for his teammates.

Gordon should have done better with a headed chance in the first-half, but it was another encouraging display from the 20-year-old, whose already made a great impressive during his short period with Preston.

Here’s how the Deepdale faithful reacted on Twitter to his man-of-the-match performance against QPR:


