‘Best player on the pitch’, ‘Some player’ – Many Preston fans react to Everton loanee’s display in QPR draw

Preston’s top-six hopes were dealt another major blow following a goalless draw with Queens Park Rangers at Deepdale last night.

Alex Neil’s team have now managed just one Championship victory from their last seven matches, leaving them nine points behind sixth-placed Cardiff City and in serious danger of their campaign petering out into another midtable finish.

But whilst many Preston supporters were left angry after seeing their side fail to score for a third consecutive league match, they were waxing lyrical over the performance of Anthony Gordon.

It was just Gordon’s fourth appearance since making the loan switch from Everton last month, but it gave the Deepdale faithful something to remain positive about on what was largely another disappointing evening in Lancashire.

The youngster was involved in all of Preston’s good moments, from almost opening the scoring with a wonderful solo effort before setting up chances for his teammates.

Gordon should have done better with a headed chance in the first-half, but it was another encouraging display from the 20-year-old, whose already made a great impressive during his short period with Preston.

Here’s how the Deepdale faithful reacted on Twitter to his man-of-the-match performance against QPR:

Anthony Gordon. Best player on the pitch. Biggest attacking threat. Some signing he’s been.#pnefc — Vital PNE (@VitalPNE) February 24, 2021

Decent performance however not clinical enough but, one big positive is Anthony Gordon👏 #pnefc — ashleigh (@A_ticklexxx) February 24, 2021

Lack of cutting edge at the top end of the pitch for PNE tonight Frustrating night, as win was there for the taking. Anthony Gordon the clear standout player on the pitch ⚪ #pnefc — ɢᴜʏ ᴄʟᴀʀᴋᴇ 🎙️ (@guyclarke05) February 24, 2021

If I was Anthony Gordon I'd demand to return to Everton without delay.

Taking him off there was an absolute disgrace.

Alex Neil is a tactical numpty.

NEIL OUT.#pnefc — Dan Philipson (@dannypne7) February 24, 2021

Once again, Neil shows his reluctance to win a game of football #pnefc Well play Anthony Gordon 👏👏👏 — Jordan Philipson (@JPPNE98) February 24, 2021

I feel so sorry for Anthony Gordon so much too good for the rest of this. #pnefc — Steve Downes (@SteveJDownes) February 24, 2021

playing decent tonight just need that end product now! Anthony Gordon is going to be a class player plenty of potential from the young lad #pnefc — Kimberley Ramshead (@kimramshead) February 24, 2021

anthony gordon is some player #pnefc — Cal (@CallumOrmerod) February 24, 2021

Anthony Gordon showing his quality once again. Sat two defenders down and a lovely flick to Greg in the space of two minutes. #pnefc #EFC — North End News Feed (@PneNewsFeed) February 24, 2021