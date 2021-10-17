‘Best player on the pitch’, ‘Pure inspiration’ – Plenty of fans react to message from Middlesbrough star after vital win

Championship side Middlesbrough alleviated a considerable amount of the pressure on manager Neil Warnock after securing a late 2-0 win against Peterborough United this weekend.

Paddy McNair’s 85th-minute penalty proved to be the catalyst for a much-needed victory at the Riverside Stadium yesterday, with 18-year-old Josh Coburn getting on the scoresheet in stoppage time to make the three points safe for the Teesside outfit.

Extending their lead to four points over Cardiff City and Swansea City ahead of today’s Welsh derby at the Swansea.com Stadium, they have secured 12th position in the Championship table going into their midweek home tie against a struggling Barnsley side.

The Tykes suffered a 1-0 defeat against Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium yesterday afternoon, extending their winless league run to 10 games and looking vulnerable going into this tie against Boro.

However, Warnock’s men must be wary of Cauley Woodrow who was a threat yesterday and others, with the South Yorkshire side enduring a few decent spells in Berkshire.

Despite Boro’s two late strikes showing great determination and perseverance against Peterborough, their makeshift defence stepping up and putting in a commanding performance proved to be crucial in keeping a clean sheet and Sol Bamba was right at the heart of their backline.

Taking to Twitter after the game, Bamba expressed his pride and said: “Another one to be proud of. 90[minutes], clean sheet, 3 points and an incredible support from you guys. Perfect day at the office.”

How did a selection of Middlesbrough’s fans rate his performance at the back though? Was the clean sheet reflective of his display? We take a closer look.

Well done Sol keep up the good work pal that tackle in 2nd half when the lad would have been clean through was different class mate 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻❤️UTB!! — Ian squires (@Iansquires5) October 17, 2021

Outstanding performance today! My son’s first ever game and you were his Man of the Match! Well done 👏🏼 — Charlie Dunning (@MrsDunning_) October 16, 2021

We’re lucky to have your wisdom, professionalism and stamina. Well played — janecastor (@janemcastor) October 17, 2021

Unbelievable today Sol. Read it so well and distribution really impressive — Dan Bartley (@BartleyDan) October 16, 2021

You were the best player on the pitch today. Absolutely immense. — Michael Lewis (@mike251083) October 16, 2021

Absolutely unreal today! Same again Wednesday! Pure inspiration! — Danny (@Danyshaw90) October 16, 2021

Absolute rock you were…brilliant performance — Richie Graham (@RichieGraham) October 16, 2021

Top drawer performance again big man, keep going #UTB — Christopher Turner (@ChrisSnap301) October 16, 2021