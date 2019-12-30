Connect with us

Leeds United

‘Best player on the pitch’ – Plenty of Leeds fans heap praise on defender after thrilling win

Published

2 mins ago

on

Leeds United moved back to the top of the Championship with a thrilling 5-4 victory against Birmingham City on Sunday, with defender Luke Ayling contributing both a goal and an assist.

The 28-year-old hammered home Leeds’ third goal of the game with a stunning curling effort from 20 yards out and provided the cross which saw Wes Harding turn into his own net for the visitors’ late winner.

Ayling’s goal was his first of the season and only his third for the club since joining back in 2016.

Despite missing United’s first nine games of the season, the right-back has been ever-present in Marcelo Bielsa’s side since the victory over West Brom back in October.

Unsurprisingly, plenty of United’s squad were quick to react on Twitter after the 5-4 win, including Ayling.

It appears from his initial tweet that the 28-year-old was almost a little lost for words but in many ways, it helped sum up the game best.

Plenty of the Leeds faithful were quick to respond to Ayling’s tweet, many congratulating him and some even stating he was the best player on the pitch.

Here we take a look at the best of the replies to the defender’s tweet…


