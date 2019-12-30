‘Best player on the pitch’ – Plenty of Leeds fans heap praise on defender after thrilling win

Leeds United moved back to the top of the Championship with a thrilling 5-4 victory against Birmingham City on Sunday, with defender Luke Ayling contributing both a goal and an assist.

The 28-year-old hammered home Leeds’ third goal of the game with a stunning curling effort from 20 yards out and provided the cross which saw Wes Harding turn into his own net for the visitors’ late winner.

Ayling’s goal was his first of the season and only his third for the club since joining back in 2016.

Despite missing United’s first nine games of the season, the right-back has been ever-present in Marcelo Bielsa’s side since the victory over West Brom back in October.

Unsurprisingly, plenty of United’s squad were quick to react on Twitter after the 5-4 win, including Ayling.

It appears from his initial tweet that the 28-year-old was almost a little lost for words but in many ways, it helped sum up the game best.

Plenty of the Leeds faithful were quick to respond to Ayling’s tweet, many congratulating him and some even stating he was the best player on the pitch.

Here we take a look at the best of the replies to the defender’s tweet…

You’ve been after that goal for a few weeks and it finally paid off today. Brilliant 💙💛 — DEE PURVIS (@DeeMPurvis) December 29, 2019

Congratulations to you and your family for today @lukeayling_8. You, Harrison and Dallas dragged us kicking and screaming to that result today and it was a joy to see it. Right up there with WBA and Blackburn last season 💛💙 — Darren John Young 💙💛🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@DarrenJohnYoung) December 29, 2019

The character shown by the whole team was brilliant Luke. But you in particular dragged us through that game mate, when it all got chaotic in that last half hour you dug in. Well done, rest up and we go again on Wednesday! 💙💛 — Shaun (@LUFC1992_) December 29, 2019

It’s a team game but your drive and never say die attitude played a big part in that result !!!! MOM for me and you are deffo Leeds #mot — Matt R (@Yorkie2929) December 29, 2019

You played a blinder of a game Luke fantastic. Let’s keep the good spirits up and go on and win the next game MOT Leeds Leeds Leeds ☻⚽⚽⚽ — Gerarddobbin (@Gerarddobbin3) December 29, 2019

that was more than crazy that 90mins was heart wrenching to endure but the boyz showed a never say die spirit that got us 3 great pts in the end #MOT #ALAW — GAZ SMITH (@Smudgedem) December 29, 2019

The best player on the pitch. Real leader today Bill. Thank you for the unbelievable performance — CmdLeeds83 (@CLeeds83) December 29, 2019

@lukeayling_8 3points is brilliant, but the response from the players every time for me was best thing today. — Ciaran Galbraith (@ciarang34) December 29, 2019

Cracking goal today Luke. Well done lads. Make it just a tad more comfortable next time yeah? 😂👊🏻 — Anthony Lewis (@tonylewis92) December 29, 2019

You played an incredible game … You are the best !!! From Argentina — Carlos Cruchinho (@batmanf1) December 29, 2019