Cardiff City

‘Best player on the pitch’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans react to player’s part in vital clash

Published

3 mins ago

on

Cardiff City secured what could be a vital victory at play-off rivals Preston North End on Saturday.

The match started slowly, and with the scores goalless with just over 20 minutes left, both teams came to life.

Joe Ralls managed to head home after an excellent cross from Dion Sanderson, although Daniel Johnson levelled just five minutes later.

However, in the last ten minutes the Bluebirds secured the three points when Nathaniel Mendez-Laing finished well before Robert Glatzel guaranteed the win in added time.

Midfielder Ralls was a constant threat throughout, and defensively the 26-year-old’s pressing was very effective against Preston’s Ben Pearson.

The victory means that the Bluebirds move up into the top six and with just seven games left to play, there’s now a real chance that Harris could be preparing for play-off games at the end of next month.

Here’s how Cardiff fans reacted to Ralls’ goal and performance on Saturday…

