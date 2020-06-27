‘Best player on the pitch’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans react to player’s part in vital clash

Cardiff City secured what could be a vital victory at play-off rivals Preston North End on Saturday.

The match started slowly, and with the scores goalless with just over 20 minutes left, both teams came to life.

Joe Ralls managed to head home after an excellent cross from Dion Sanderson, although Daniel Johnson levelled just five minutes later.

However, in the last ten minutes the Bluebirds secured the three points when Nathaniel Mendez-Laing finished well before Robert Glatzel guaranteed the win in added time.

Midfielder Ralls was a constant threat throughout, and defensively the 26-year-old’s pressing was very effective against Preston’s Ben Pearson.

The victory means that the Bluebirds move up into the top six and with just seven games left to play, there’s now a real chance that Harris could be preparing for play-off games at the end of next month.

Here’s how Cardiff fans reacted to Ralls’ goal and performance on Saturday…

Well played Joe great goal. Boys playing really well. Keep it going your doing us Proud. Bluebirds. ✊ — PAUL WALES WATP GSTQ DEF LEPPARD OZZY✌ IRON MAIDEN (@PaulMer52) June 27, 2020

Vaulks and Ralls are a dream team for sure, but take nothing away from Bacuna who has been unbelievably consistently good lately. It’s a great trio. — Mark Carter (@MarkLewisCarter) June 27, 2020

Ralls and Vaulks in the middle remind me of Arter and Gunnarson last season, so well balanced and work so well with eachother. That 3rd midfield spot is for Tomlin, Bacuna and Pack to fight for. Not a bad option to be fair. — Morgan (@morganedwards01) June 27, 2020

Is Ralls carrying an injury? 2nd game in a row he's been the best player on the pitch and he's been subbed again. #CCFC #PREvCAR — Marc Morrissey (@I_AM_MUSH) June 27, 2020

Brilliant shift from ralls — Tom walker (@_tomwalker10) June 27, 2020

What a great header by Joe Ralls! #PRECAR — Ian Hamer (@ian_hamer) June 27, 2020

Geeeeet innnn we’ve been all over them so deserved from Ralls as well — Morgan Mcgrath (@morganmcgrath23) June 27, 2020