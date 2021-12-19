Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

‘Best player on the pitch’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react to 22-year-old’s performance in Bristol City win

Published

53 seconds ago

on

Huddersfield Town moved to within two points of the Championship play-off positions with a 3-2 victory over Bristol City at Ashton Gate yesterday afternoon. 

Andreas Weimann gave the hosts the advantage after just two minutes, with Danny Ward being denied from the penalty spot in an attempt to restore parity.

Duane Holmes netted the equaliser four minutes before half time when he coolly slotted past Dan Bentley from Harry Toffolo’s cutback.

Danel Sinani then found the bottom corner in the 46th minute, before Ward made it 3-1 just nine minutes later.

Weimann set up a nervy end to the contest by netting his second of the game, but it proved to be too little too late as Huddersfield held out for all three points at Ashton Gate.

Proving to be a constant menace all game, Sorba Thomas enjoyed an excellent match for the visitors.

His trickery, end-product and relentlessness caused problems for the Bristol City backline all afternoon, with the young winger rediscovering the form he displayed at the start of the campaign. 

Huddersfield are still in tenth place in the second-tier standings but have edged closer to the top-six with their victory in Bristol.

Here, we take a look at how Huddersfield fans have reacted on Twitter to Thomas’ performance yesterday afternoon…


