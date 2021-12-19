‘Best player on the pitch’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react to 22-year-old’s performance in Bristol City win

Huddersfield Town moved to within two points of the Championship play-off positions with a 3-2 victory over Bristol City at Ashton Gate yesterday afternoon.

Andreas Weimann gave the hosts the advantage after just two minutes, with Danny Ward being denied from the penalty spot in an attempt to restore parity.

Duane Holmes netted the equaliser four minutes before half time when he coolly slotted past Dan Bentley from Harry Toffolo’s cutback.

Danel Sinani then found the bottom corner in the 46th minute, before Ward made it 3-1 just nine minutes later.

Weimann set up a nervy end to the contest by netting his second of the game, but it proved to be too little too late as Huddersfield held out for all three points at Ashton Gate.

Proving to be a constant menace all game, Sorba Thomas enjoyed an excellent match for the visitors.

His trickery, end-product and relentlessness caused problems for the Bristol City backline all afternoon, with the young winger rediscovering the form he displayed at the start of the campaign.

Huddersfield are still in tenth place in the second-tier standings but have edged closer to the top-six with their victory in Bristol.

Here, we take a look at how Huddersfield fans have reacted on Twitter to Thomas’ performance yesterday afternoon…

Didn't watch the match but by sounds of it shouldn't Thomas be in with a shout? — Tom Hoyle (@tom_hoyle) December 18, 2021

I like Sorba Thomas but it has been the elephant in the room for months. The Wales thing and been a professional has gone to his head. Someone needs to get his head in the game or it's not gonna last for him. Right now he looks ever bit of a non league player #htafc — Daniel Large (@DanielLarge) December 18, 2021

Aye, thought Sorba Thomas been best player on pitch today. — Tank (@RampantRichard) December 18, 2021

Lewis O’Brien was head and shoulders the best player on the park, not even close. Sorba Thomas played well and u just gotta love Lee Nicholls — Phil Eastwood (@eastwoodp182) December 18, 2021

The welsh god — Harrisonsadler2004💙 (@craigsadler2004) December 18, 2021

Great assist for the third goal. Good to see you back to your best. — Paul (@Paul65224004) December 18, 2021