‘Best player on the pitch’, ‘Get him signed’ – Many Sunderland fans rave about Rangers man after comprehensive win

Sunderland beat promotion rivals Portsmouth 2-0 at Fratton Park last night and many Black Cats fans have been left raving about Jordan Jones after his performance.

The Rangers loanee proved Sunderland’s catalyst on the South Coast, playing a part in both goals in what was a convincing away win.

Jones’ well-placed corner allowed Charlie Wyke a free header to power in the opener inside the first 15 minutes and then he forced a defensive mistake early in the second half before charging through and lifting the ball over the goalkeeper from a tight angle.

The Black Cats have now won three on the bounce and moved to within two points of the top two as the promotion race intensifies.

Lee Johnson has done a fantastic job since taking charge at the Stadium of Light in December but it was one of his January signings that proved the hero yesterday.

The 26-year-old found himself out of favour at Ibrox this term but joined the Black Cats on loan in the winter window and has impressed in their recent winning run.

Last night’s display was surely his finest in a Sunderland shirt and certainly seems to have impressed supporters, many of whom took to Twitter to share their excitement and call for the club to sign him permanently.

Read their reaction here:

Probably the least amount of time it’s taken a new player to completely win me over. Sign now, please — Liam Kendal (@liam_kendal) March 9, 2021

Baller, get him signed, would be class in the championship 😉 — Jack Gilmore 🇨🇭🇫🇷🍕 (@15jgilmore) March 9, 2021

🔴⚪🙌 Can’t wait until we sign him for 600k — CalSAFC 🇫🇷 🔴⚪ (@CalSAFCFTM) March 9, 2021

Get him signed — Eddy 🔴⚪🍕🇫🇷 (@Safcbites) March 9, 2021

Sign him up — Sunderland and Carlisle fan (@army_hub) March 9, 2021

I love Luke 09 but how was Jordan Jones not Motm? Comfortably the best player on the pitch — Cal_Patterson17 (@CalPatterson17) March 9, 2021

Great win tonight, Jordan Jones was outstanding! Feeling very confident for Sunday after that 🔴⚪️ #SAFC — Craig Booth 🔴⚪️ (@craigboothftm) March 9, 2021