Nottingham Forest

‘Best player I’ve seen in a very, very long time’, ‘Special’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to 20-y/o’s display in impressive win

2 hours ago

Nottingham Forest produced a complete performance to beat Queens Park Rangers 3-1 at the City Ground this afternoon.

Whilst there were several outstanding displays from Chris Hughton’s side, there’s no doubting that James Garner was the best player on the pitch.

The midfielder, who joined on-loan from Manchester United in the January window, has quickly established himself as a key figure for the Reds, and he continued his fine form against the R’s.

Garner was key to the dominance that Forest had, as he was excellent in possession and sharp to winning the ball back.

As well as that, his delivery from set-pieces was fantastic, and that included his fine goal that effectively ended the game as he put Forest 3-0 up.

Unsurprisingly, the 20-year-old’s display delighted the Forest faithful, although some are worried that it’s becoming increasingly unlikely he will return to the East Midlands next season.

Here we look at some of the comments to Garner’s showing from Twitter…


