What a victory it was for Sheffield United when they faced Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup quarter-finals last weekend.

A packed Bramall Lane was rocking, with both the home and away support in fine voice, and the football on the pitch certainly lived up to the atmosphere.

It was a cracking, end-to-end encounter between two top Championship sides, and one that ultimately ended in a 3-2 victory for the Blades.

That was despite going behind twice in the match.

Ben Brereton-Diaz fired Rovers ahead from the penalty spot in the match, only for a Sam Gallagher own goal to level things just seven minutes later.

Meanwhile, Sammie Szmodics gave Blackburn another lead on the hour mark, only for Oli McBurnie's hard fought strike in the 81st minute levelling things up once again.

It was to be Tommy Doyle's 91st minute strike that was the all-important one, though, with the Man City loanee's long-range effort booking Sheffield United's spot in the semi-finals.

Despite not being on the scoresheet, though, it was another Blades player that found himself the centre of attention again, with Senegalese attacker Iliman Ndiaye going on to pick up the man of the match award during the clash.

Ndiaye has been one of, if not, the standout player at Sheffield United this season as they have competed on two fronts in both the Championship and FA Cup.

In 2022/23. so far, Ndiaye has 12 goals in all competitons, and has also registered seven assists in his 42 matches for the Blades.

During the Blackburn clash, he was constantly a threat, picking up the ball and taking on Rovers defender left, right and centre.

Indeed, it was a performance that reminded us just why Premier League clubs have been sniffing around him ahead of the summer.

His contract situation heading into the next few months is something Sheffield United will be keen to address and sort out.

Blades fans love him, that much is clear when you look at the replies to a recent club tweet.

The Blades put out a highlight of Ndiaye's Blackburn performance and it was met with some great reactions.

Here, we've picked out the best of them: