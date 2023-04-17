Sheffield United took another step towards promotion with an impressive 4-1 win over Cardiff City on Saturday.

Iliman Ndiaye stars for Sheffield United

Whilst the margin of victory was perhaps fortunate for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, they were ruthless after a poor start to the campaign and ensured they retain a five-point gap over Luton Town, with a game in hand.

So, that felt like a big three points for the Blades, with Iliman Ndiaye once again impressing for the Yorkshire side.

The Senegal international has been outstanding this season, and his effort against the Bluebirds was his 13th of the campaign.

In the end, it was an easy finish for the attacker, but the goal was down to the relentless work rate of Ndiaye, who pressed the Cardiff defense, and ultimately got his reward for that effort after taking the ball around the keeper with a classy touch before finishing.

With the 23-year-old about to enter the final year of his contract at Bramall Lane, there are doubts about his long-term future. Even if the side do go up, they will face a battle to keep hold of the exciting talent.

However, the Sheffield United hierarchy deserve credit for resisting offers for Ndiaye in January, when Premier League clubs were circling.

No matter how long the attacker remains at the club, it’s fair to say the fans are enjoying watching him in red and white.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Ndiaye’s latest contribution, which came in the big win over the Welsh side…

