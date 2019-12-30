‘Best player in the league’ – These Bristol City fans react to star’s performance in win

Niclas Eliasson has been one of the shining stars for Bristol City this season, and the winger shone once again in their 3-0 win over Luton Town on Sunday afternoon.

The 24-year-old hasn’t been a regular starter since signing in the summer of 2017 from Norrkoping, however he has continued to improve his game and he has regularly had an impact from the bench.

The Swedish youth international notched his 10th assist at the weekend as he put in a sublime cross for Marley Watkins to head home from a few yards out, while his dazzling feet while on the ball and first touch had Luton defenders bamboozled across the afternoon,

The winger made the most crosses during the game with his beauty of a left foot, as he also created the most chances for his Robins team-mates as they enjoyed a successful day at the office.

As well as shining in the attacking areas, he also put in one of his better defensive performances, eager to win the ball back for his side and even tracking back 40 yards just to win the ball back on the edge of his own area with a slide tackle.

Here, we take a look at the reaction on Twitter from Bristol City fans to the 24-year-old’s performance…

Best player in the league — Play Niclas Eliasson every single fucking game (@roe617) December 29, 2019

And not just any old crosses either, some absolutely beauties. Beckhamesque. — Tim Mills (@timmytapper) December 29, 2019

One of the biggest wins of the transfer window would be a new deal for him surely 🤞🏻 — Max Rawlings (@maxirawlings123) December 29, 2019

Truly a special footballer. Pat on the back for the talent spotter that recommended him. — G.B. 🍃 (@TheAnomaly73) December 29, 2019

Motm for me. Level above most championship players imo. — JonDolman (@JonnyDolman) December 29, 2019

Outstanding today mate 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — chris allen (@chrisallen9) December 29, 2019

You were incredible today ⚽ — YRLaver 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@yazzzoo) December 29, 2019