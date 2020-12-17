‘Best player in the league’, ‘A monster’ – Many Derby fans go mad for one player in Swansea win

Derby County beat Swansea City 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium last night and many Rams fans have been raving about midfielder Krystian Bielik.

Under interim boss Wayne Rooney, Derby have shown real signs of improvement in recent weeks and against the Swans, they delivered arguably their finest performance of the season.

Colin Kazim-Richards poked in an opener inside four minutes – a goal that helped his side fly out of the blocks.

The visitors doubled their lead eight minutes before the break through Kamil Jozwiak, who rifled his effort into the top corner.

The winger’s first goal for the club was eventually overshadowed by the performance of his Polish teammate as Bielik dominated the midfield for the Rams, earning himself the man of the match award.

After arriving in a big-money move from Arsenal, injury meant he missed the majority of last season and the start of this one but his return to the side has been a huge factor in Derby’s recent strong form.

Against Swansea yesterday, the 22-year-old was excellent defensively – winning nine of his 11 total defensive duels, as well as making two clearances, two interceptions and three tackles (Sofascore).

Bielik’s contributions in possession should not be forgotten either as the defensive midfielder showed what a rounded player he is, finishing with an impressive 85% pass accuracy and making three key passes (Sofascore).

His performance certainly seems to have caught the attention of the Pride Park faithful, with many Derby fans taking to Twitter to rave about the Poland international.

Read their reaction here:

Guy has been outstanding since returning from injury https://t.co/msOfuraFvM — Russell Sowden DCFC (@SowdenR) December 16, 2020

Best DM in the league. No question. https://t.co/6ykzpKbir9 — Lewis Everett (@lewis_everett11) December 16, 2020

Best player in the league, we're not worthy👑 — Lewis (@LewisJubb) December 16, 2020

Fully deserved, he was a monster today, talking of monsters so was @ColinKazim, fantastic performance. — Mark Roberts (@MarkRobs7) December 16, 2020