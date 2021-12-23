‘Best player in the Championship’ – Tony Mowbray makes claim over Blackburn Rovers man

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has told the Lancashire Telegraph that he felt Bradley Dack was the best player in the Sky Bet Championship prior to his injury.

The attacking midfielder has been sidelined since March with what has been the second ACL injury that he has suffered since joining the club from Gillingham back in 2017.

When he has been fit and available, Dack has proven to be an influential presence for Rovers, scoring an impressive 49 goals and assisting a further 24 across 131 appearances for the Lancashire outfit.

Now Mowbray has spoken of his optimism over what may be to come from his player in the future, as he stated the following recently:

“We hope to keep it going, keep them fit and strong as we are mostly and then Dack comes back in January.

“Is he going to strengthen us? Let’s hope so. Before his first injury in my opinion he was probably the best player in the Championship and let’s wait and see how he affects us when he gets back.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Blackburn Rovers sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Adam Armstrong? Southampton Crystal Palace Norwich West Ham

With Rovers flying high in the Sky Bet Championship at present, Dack will have to work hard in order to regain his starting spot in the team under Mowbray.

Dack is under contract with Blackburn until the summer of 2023, with there also being an option for the club to extend the agreement bu a further 12 months should they wish to do so.

The Verdict

The return of Dack is something that has been highly anticipated by both supporters and staff at Blackburn for quite some time, so it will be interesting to see how he settles back into the rhythm of things.

It is expected that the attacker will be able to feature for the under-23s next month, which means the club could potentially see him in action for the first team in February if all goes well.

He will not only provide a great option off the bench but will also give a boost to the squad as a whole as they aim to defy the odds and achieve a top six finish.

With the talent that they have at their disposal right now being combined with the return of Dack, Rovers could be in for an exciting second half of the season.