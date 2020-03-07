‘Best player ever?’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans pay tribute to key player in Hull City thrashing

Plenty of Stoke City fans have reacted to Sam Clucas’ brace against Hull City in the 5-1 win on Saturday afternoon.

Michael O’Neill’s side have been in poor form of late, and they sat just one place above the relegation zone in the Championship prior to kick off.

Arriving at the Bet365 stadium were a Hull side also looking to improve in the league having struggled to find consistency.

The game was a nervy affair and it was the home side who opened the scoring when Nick Powell found the back of the net after just 11 minutes.

Tyrese Campbell returned to the starting eleven and he profited from the penalty spot to put the hosts 2-0 ahead and the lead was extended further just before the 20-minute mark when Clucas got on the scoresheet.

The second half would see a similar pattern in terms of Stoke dominance and the game was all-but put to bed when Clucas grabbed his second and his side’s fourth of the game.

Leonardo da Silva Lopes would pull a goal back for the visitors late on, but that goal was cancelled out after Powell finished off Stoke’s scoring to make it 5-1.

Following the game, countless Stoke fans reacted to Clucas’ impressive brace and below are some of the comments:

Unreal — Cav (@_StokeCav) March 7, 2020

Late run definitely but Clucas wins it. His goal record from midfield is fantastic https://t.co/gyybZUY4ox — Cj (@cj_stoke) March 7, 2020

Clucas is the first person to hit double figures for stoke since Arnautovic in 2015-16 — Josh (@SCFCJosh96) March 7, 2020

Best player ever? It’s still Clucas though for me — Mozz (@Mozzaa92) March 7, 2020

What a win, Powell, Campbell, Ince, Thompson and Clucas we’re all class. We hadn’t scored 3 goals in a game for 88 games before O’Neil came in. Have a ponder on that. #SCFC — Dan Mazhar (@dan_mazhar) March 7, 2020

Clucas inform incoming — Mc_Scott (@McScott1903) March 7, 2020

After a slow start Clucas has now become a massively important player for us. Always involved and scoring some big goals from midfield 👏🏻 #scfc — Dan Hyde (@DanHyde8) March 7, 2020