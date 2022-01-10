‘Best player at the club’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to Brighton’s decision regarding loan agreement

Brighton & Hove Albion have opted to recall Christian Walton from his loan spell at Ipswich Town, as per the East Anglian Daily Times.

The 26-year-old, who has started 13 League One games for the Tractor Boys this season, firmly established himself as number one at Portman Road.

The report states that the nature of Brighton’s recall means that he will be available for Ipswich for the next seven days, meaning he could still play a part against Bolton Wanderers.

Quiz: Can you name which club Ipswich Town signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Lee Evans Derby QPR Sheff Utd Wigan

Whilst the next step for Walton remains to be seen, the article does confirm that the Tractor Boys are working on a permanent deal for the goalkeeper’s services, with Walton proving to be an excellent summer addition.

Walton is entering the last six months of contract at the Amex Stadium, meaning that the Premier League outfit are running the risk of losing him for free if they do not sanction a January departure.

It remains to be seen if Brighton’s decision to recall Walton was based on further interest in him, but it would be no surprise to see the Tractor Boys facing competition.

Here, we take a look at how Ipswich fans on Twitter have reacted to Brighton’s decision to recall Walton…

Need to push for him, by far one of the best players if not the best player at the club… #itfc https://t.co/0ydDTaZWtj — Lord Jordz. (@Hockz1) January 10, 2022

Sign him up sign him up sign him up 🎵 — Tom Grover (@ThomasGrover13) January 10, 2022

Not what we were hoping to hear 😩 — Jason Rainbows (@ITFCFerry) January 10, 2022

I hope this is just a negotiating tactic — NukeMacca 🇿🇼🇬🇧🚜ITFC🇺🇸 (@NukeMacca) January 10, 2022

Got to hope that a deal isn't far away. He's been doing well the last games he's played, looking the most confident of the 3 we have. — IPSWICH TOWN Bible 💙 (@ITFC_bible) January 10, 2022

Let's hope the new owners stump up the necessary.

Could be a very profitable investment. — Dan (@TheCricketFella) January 10, 2022