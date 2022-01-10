Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Brighton

‘Best player at the club’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to Brighton’s decision regarding loan agreement

Published

2 mins ago

on

Brighton & Hove Albion have opted to recall Christian Walton from his loan spell at Ipswich Town, as per the East Anglian Daily Times

The 26-year-old, who has started 13 League One games for the Tractor Boys this season, firmly established himself as number one at Portman Road.

The report states that the nature of Brighton’s recall means that he will be available for Ipswich for the next seven days, meaning he could still play a part against Bolton Wanderers.

Whilst the next step for Walton remains to be seen, the article does confirm that the Tractor Boys are working on a permanent deal for the goalkeeper’s services, with Walton proving to be an excellent summer addition.

Walton is entering the last six months of contract at the Amex Stadium, meaning that the Premier League outfit are running the risk of losing him for free if they do not sanction a January departure.

It remains to be seen if Brighton’s decision to recall Walton was based on further interest in him, but it would be no surprise to see the Tractor Boys facing competition.

Here, we take a look at how Ipswich fans on Twitter have reacted to Brighton’s decision to recall Walton…


