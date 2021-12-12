‘Best player again’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as 23-year-old impresses despite Cardiff City setback

Mark McGuinness’ stoppage-time header prevented Birmingham City from picking up all three points against Cardiff City this weekend as they fell to a disappointing 2-2 draw at St Andrew’s.

The Blues had managed to get off to the best possible start when Charlotte loanee Riley McGree slipped in Troy Deeney who expertly took the ball past a Bluebirds defender and calmly converted to put the hosts 1-0 up in the 29th minute.

They doubled their lead in the first minute of stoppage time at the end of the first half when McGree broke well and crossed the ball into the path of Ivan Sunjic who had the reasonably straight-forward task of firing the ball past Alex Smithies.

However, the visitors gave themselves hope with just under half an hour to go as Welsh international Kieffer Moore struck a powerful effort past Matija Sarkic, a concession that proved to be costly for Lee Bowyer’s men as centre-back McGuiness rose highest from a corner early in injury time to secure a much-needed point for the Bluebirds.

For a side that had lost 3-1 against Millwall last weekend and were extremely poor defensively, this late collapse will be a real source of concern for the West Midlands outfit’s manager and his coaching staff.

However, one bright spark in McGree did provide Birmingham with a positive they could take from yesterday as he recorded two assists and proved to be an instrumental figure going forward.

With his influence, we take a look at a selection of Birmingham fan verdicts to his performance as many supporters took to Twitter.

McGree was also really good today. Two top assists and has been a shining light this season #bcfc — Talha Mirza (@TalhaMi55331907) December 11, 2021

McGree getting man of the match. No surprise there — megan (@snoopmegs) December 11, 2021

Thought McGree was the best player again but it was definitely Sunjic’s best game of the season — Le Mod (@LeMod18751) December 11, 2021

McGree and Sunjic top drawer today, but we looked so shaky after we conceded, need to improve, more of a mental issue, the ability is in place I think, more of a mindset that needs to change. Game management needs to be looked at. Onwards! KRO — Matt Butlin (@MattieBluenose) December 11, 2021

MCGREE IS A DIFFERENT CLASS. Just for the people in the back — Walshy🇮🇪 (@BCFCWalshy) December 11, 2021

Just need my crypto to take off so i can buy Riley McGree. I’ll loan him to Blues. https://t.co/pVYfQQn9D4 — Viva CB2 💥 (@vivacb2) December 12, 2021

Without Sarkic or Mcgree we are in league 1 IMO — W1LKO (@Wilkomania1984) December 11, 2021