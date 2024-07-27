This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Tyrese Campbell is said to be a wanted man this summer, with as many as six clubs reportedly interested in the forward after his release from Stoke City.

The 24-year-old’s association with the Potters came to an end this summer, having racked up over 150 appearances for the side since making his first-team debut back in 2018.

Having featured in just 24 Championship matches in the previous campaign, City boss Steven Schumacher deemed the frontman surplus to requirements going forward, leading to a race for his signature in the weeks following his release.

With Scottish Premiership side Rangers joined by five more Championship sides in the race to sign the attacker, we spoke to Football League World’s resident Stoke City fan Sam Harrison about where his future lies.

Tyrese Campbell at career crossroads after Stoke City departure

As well as the Ibrox outfit, there are reports claiming that Cardiff City, Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers are all tempted by Campbell this summer, as well as Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion.

The fact that a number of teams in the second tier are after him speaks volumes about how highly he is regarded within football circles, and Harrison believes he could go on to flourish after he makes his decision.

Harrison said: “For me, I think the next step for Tyrese Campbell is a really interesting one.

“I don’t think he should drop down a league, I think the Championship is his league, and he can really perform if he gets going and stays injury free.

“But you look at the teams that he is linked with, out of them all I would probably say he would have the most joy in a West Brom side, or even QPR, because if he can kick on and get going and get some momentum, he’s one hell of a player.

“He’s a fantastic player to have in your club, but he can admit last season there was a little bit of inconsistency.

“You look at his last game of the season for Stoke, he was phenomenal, he knows exactly where the goal is, and when he’s put through with his pace, he can put it in.

Tyrese Campbell senior career season-by-season record Season Appearances Goals Assists 2017/18 4 0 0 2018/19 18 3 0 2019/20 33 9 2 2020/21 16 6 7 2021/22 26 4 1 2022/23 41 9 5 2023/24 23 3 1 Stats as per transfermarkt, league games only

“He’s just never fully found that form, and that’s why he’s never got the credit that he deserves, but he is definitely a fantastic player, and he’s only 24.

“So for me, QPR out of the four is his best option.”

Tyrese Campbell could follow D’Margio Wright-Phillips, Thibaud Verlinden pathway

Despite his time at the Potters coming to an end, Campbell still looks to have a bright future ahead of him, with his best years as a professional yet to come.

With that in mind, the next move could prove to be career-defining, meaning he will have to weigh up his options thoroughly before making any life-changing decisions.

With that in mind, Harrison believes the striker could consider an alternative move next summer, with former Stoke City teammates thriving from a move overseas.

With D’Margio Wright-Phillips agreeing a permanent move to Belgian side Beerschot after a successful loan spell, where he joins fellow ex-Potter Thibaud Verlinden, with both thriving after leaving the Football League.

The Potters fan concluded: “He’s still got loads of years to play, but for me, I think it was the right time to let him go, it just got to a point in his time at Stoke where he wasn’t getting that regular football, and having as much impact as he would have liked.

“I feel like going to a team in the Championship - which isn’t amazing because he will play against Stoke and you don’t want to see a player playing really well against Stoke - or you look at him moving away to a club abroad.

“We’ve done that with the likes of D’Margio Wright-Phillips and Thibaud Verlinden; players who left on a permanent but have kicked on, and we all know have got fantastic potential.

“So he could still yet be able to reach his peak form, because if he stays injury free you’ve got a real good player, and on a free, it’s not that huge risk, you’re not paying a huge fee to move him away.”