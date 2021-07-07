‘Best option out there’, ‘Please make this happen’ – These Sheffield United fans are excited as link to Premier League man emerges

Sheffield United are keen on Matt Clarke as they look to strengthen the squad ahead of their return to the Championship.

Brighton. Matt Clarke wanted man. Derby can’t do that one in a hurry. Poss interest in a buy. Sheff U very keen among others. And have money plus poss vacancy if Bryan goes. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 6, 2021

New boss Slavisa Jokanovic will inherit a capable group, although it’s clear that new additions are needed. And, with Kean Bryan potentially leaving and Jack O’Connell still suffering with a serious knee injury, a left-sided centre-back could quickly become a priority.

Therefore, Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that Clarke is on the Blades radar, with the Yorkshire outfit hoping to conclude a permanent deal for the 24-year-old, who is with Premier League Brighton.

Even though Clarke is contracted to the Seagulls, he hasn’t played a game for the side, instead getting regular minutes in the past two years out on loan with Derby.

During that period, the former Portsmouth man established himself as a reliable player at this level, so it’s fair to say the prospect of signing Clarke went down well with the Sheffield United support.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

That sounds good news👏 — Irish Blade (@AnneBrook3) July 6, 2021

He looks pretty good 👍 tbf — Babatunde Olatunji🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Declan81051840) July 7, 2021

Please make this happen @SheffieldUnited — Callum (@CallumHobson__) July 6, 2021

One of best CBs in league. All over that — C o n n o r (@connor_bate) July 6, 2021

One of the priority positions this season. Let’s get this done ASAP. — Kerrie roebuck (@KerrieRoebuck) July 6, 2021

Best centre half in the championship last season. Be a very good signing this! 👌🏽 — Alex Kerry (@alexmkerry) July 6, 2021

Probably best option out there for bryan/joc replacement. Good age and can’t imagine will cost that much. Him and Sanderson would be very good business https://t.co/EBhSPpS0ki — Powell🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@jpsufc1) July 6, 2021