‘Best option out there’, ‘Please make this happen’ – These Sheffield United fans are excited as link to Premier League man emerges

5 mins ago

Sheffield United are keen on Matt Clarke as they look to strengthen the squad ahead of their return to the Championship.

New boss Slavisa Jokanovic will inherit a capable group, although it’s clear that new additions are needed. And, with Kean Bryan potentially leaving and Jack O’Connell still suffering with a serious knee injury, a left-sided centre-back could quickly become a priority.

Therefore, Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that Clarke is on the Blades radar, with the Yorkshire outfit hoping to conclude a permanent deal for the 24-year-old, who is with Premier League Brighton.

Even though Clarke is contracted to the Seagulls, he hasn’t played a game for the side, instead getting regular minutes in the past two years out on loan with Derby.

During that period, the former Portsmouth man established himself as a reliable player at this level, so it’s fair to say the prospect of signing Clarke went down well with the Sheffield United support.

