Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Carlisle United

‘Best option for the club’ – Many Carlisle United fans react as club make major personnel decision

Published

1 hour ago

on

Carlisle United have confirmed that manager Chris Beech has left the club, with Gavin Skelton and Eric Kinder set to take temporary charge. 

Carlisle, who sit third from bottom of the League Two table at present, are three points above bottom place and are just two ahead of the relegation places.

The Blues have picked up a mere point from the last five games, and in their last three games, they have conceded nine without scoring any.

It was a relatively strong start from Beech’s side, losing just once in their opening six games, and that involved playing the likes of Salford City, Swindon Town, Port Vale, and Leyton Orient.

Beech, whose only prior experience before taking the managerial role at Carlisle was an assistant’s role at Rochdale, leaves Brunton park with a 32.18% win percentage.

Carlisle finished last season just seven points shy of the play-off places and would have hoped to have been competing in and around the top seven early this campaign.

It remains to be seen if Carlisle have candidates in mind for the now-vacant role, but they will not want to leave the role unfilled for too long.

Here, we take a look at how Carlisle United fans on Twitter have reacted to the news of Chris Beech’s departure…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Best option for the club’ – Many Carlisle United fans react as club make major personnel decision

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: