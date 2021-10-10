‘Best option for the club’ – Many Carlisle United fans react as club make major personnel decision

Carlisle United have confirmed that manager Chris Beech has left the club, with Gavin Skelton and Eric Kinder set to take temporary charge.

Carlisle, who sit third from bottom of the League Two table at present, are three points above bottom place and are just two ahead of the relegation places.

The Blues have picked up a mere point from the last five games, and in their last three games, they have conceded nine without scoring any.

It was a relatively strong start from Beech’s side, losing just once in their opening six games, and that involved playing the likes of Salford City, Swindon Town, Port Vale, and Leyton Orient.

Beech, whose only prior experience before taking the managerial role at Carlisle was an assistant’s role at Rochdale, leaves Brunton park with a 32.18% win percentage.

Carlisle finished last season just seven points shy of the play-off places and would have hoped to have been competing in and around the top seven early this campaign.

It remains to be seen if Carlisle have candidates in mind for the now-vacant role, but they will not want to leave the role unfilled for too long.

Here, we take a look at how Carlisle United fans on Twitter have reacted to the news of Chris Beech’s departure…

Great guy but ultimately didn’t work out and this is the best option for the club, all the best for the future Chris 💙 — Matthew (@Matthewgaskell9) October 10, 2021

Skelton and Holdsworth need to be held accountable too. They need to go too — BruntonPasty (@Stuart47912160) October 10, 2021

Top bloke. As many others have said. Its a problem that starts at the top and he can't take the whole blame, but shouldve done better regardless. All the best for future Chris 🔵⚪ — Crispo (@CrispoPlays) October 10, 2021

I wish Chris all the best but it's very much the correct decision it was good up until Christmas but since then it simply hasn't been good enough. While your at it take Dodgy Dave with you and the rest of the coaching staff. — Tom Walton (@Tomw0892) October 10, 2021

Not just the manager that needs to go! All the best Beech — JamesNStringer (@MrJNStringer) October 10, 2021

All the coaching staff need to go. — LEE ROTHERHAM (@LEEROTHERHAM) October 10, 2021

Sad to see but I think the time was right, I hoped you could turn it around I really did. I wish your all the best for the future. — Vicci Thornley 💙⚽️💙 (@CUFCalways) October 10, 2021

In all seriousness thanks for your service Chris , your a top top bloke and I've spoke to your son likewise and I wish you all the best , had you had a good board and backing and a proper number 2 maybe you might still be in a job. Thanks for everything beech , best of luck 💙 — Adam Stoddart (@AdamStoddart007) October 10, 2021