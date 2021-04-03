Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Best one we have by some way’, ‘Excellent’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans praise one player after Cardiff win

Published

3 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest beat Cardiff City 1-0 yesterday and many Reds fans have heaped praise on Tyler Blackett’s performance after the game. 

James Garner swept in his second goal of the season in the first half and Forest were able to hold on against play-off chasing Cardiff to end a run of six games without a win.

It was also their first clean sheet since their 1-0 win over Rotherham United back in February, with Chris Hughton making changes to his back four ahead of the game.

Joe Worrall was back in to partner Scott McKenna, while Blackett made just his fifth start of the season on the left-hand side.

The former Manchester United man produced an impressive display, making two tackles, one interception, and six clearances (Whoscored) as well as often contributing in the final third.

Left-back has been something of a problem position for Forest this term, with Gaetan Bong’s performances regularly frustrating many supporters, but the 27-year-old has staked a serious claim for a run in the starting XI.

The City Ground faithful certainly seem to be impressed, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


