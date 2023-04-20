A new angle has emerged of Coventry City goalkeeper Ben Wilson's late equaliser against Blackburn Rovers last night, which it's fair to say Sky Blues fans are absolutely loving.

Sam Gallagher's 39th-minute goal looked on course to give Rovers a vital win in the Championship play-off race but Wilson had other ideas, bundling in a corner in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Mark Robins' side a point that could prove massive come the end of the season.

If Coventry make the play-offs, Wilson's goal will no doubt be a moment that is watched time and time again by supporters and a fresh angle has emerged on social media.

Filmed by supporters in the away end, the footage shows the build up to the keeper's late equaliser, the moment he bundles it in, and the wild celebrations in the aftermath, you can view the footage HERE.

Coventry City fans react to late equaliser

Understandably, many Sky Blues supporters cannot get of the new angle of Wilson's stoppage-time goal...

Some are enjoying the advice one away fan had for Wilson...

While fans of other clubs think it should have been disallowed...