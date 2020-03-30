‘Best night of my life’ – These Derby County fans react as star reflects on 2018/19 epic

Derby County’s epic play-off victory over Leeds United lives long in the memory for those from Pride Park.

Goals from Kemar Roofe and Stuart Dallas had Marcelo Bielsa’s men two goals to the good at one point of last season’s play-off meeting, but a brace from Jack Marriott, as well as goals from Mason Mount and Harry Wilson, turned the semi-final on its head and secured Frank Lampard’s side a 4-3 aggregate win.

Over the weekend, Jayden Bogle has been sharing memories of the contest at Elland Road, with the following post on Instagram:

Despite going on to suffer defeat in the play-off final to Aston Villa, last season’s campaign is still fondly looked back on by Derby’s fans.

They were quick to respond to Bogle’s social media activity, along with Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence, who weighed in with responses to the 19-year-old.

Here, we take a look at some of the reaction…

sam.lowe3: “One of our own”

lucyhacket: “Bogzzzz”

alexstewardd: “Still the best night of my life”

jack_handsley_rams: “Biggest night in long long time”

sam.de.ab: “What a night!”

aaron.cox16: “Best night of my life”

There were also replies from two members of Lampard’s squad from last season: