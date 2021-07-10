‘Best news yet’, ‘Brilliant news’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to confirmation of player agreement

A number of Birmingham City supporters have been reacting to the latest confirmation from the Blues that promising goalkeeper Zach Jeacock has signed a new contract.

Jeacock managed to make two Championship appearances for Birmingham last term, including keeping a clean sheet on the opening day of the campaign as they secured a win against eventual play-off winners Brentford. He also featured in the 4-0 loss against Cardiff City in the Blues’ final home fixture of the season.

The 20-year-old had spent some time on the sidelines through an ankle injury during the campaign but he still managed to play a key role in the development side winning title-winning exploits.

The keeper could well establish himself as Birmingham’s number two next season behind Neil Etheridge with Lee Bowyer needing to find the right option to be the back-up to the Blues’ first choice between the sticks. Jeacock has the potential to be that player and maybe even push into the number one spot in coming years.

How well do you know Birmingham City’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Jasper Carrott was the host of which ITV game show? Tenable Tipping Point Golden Balls The Chase

Birmingham on their official website have now confirmed that he has signed a new deal that keeps him with the club until the summer of 2024.

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒! ✍️🧤 Highly rated goalkeeper @ZachJeacock has signed a new deal with Blues until the summer of 2024. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) July 10, 2021

Many Birmingham fans were delighted with this announcement and feel he will be an important player for the future at St Andrews.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

That's great news he has a promising future ahead of him — Damion (@Damion63066376) July 10, 2021

Brilliant news

Utb kro — ROBBIEBCFC 1875 (@ROBBIEBCFC1875) July 10, 2021

Lovely stuff, our future number 1 — Marf 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@MarfsBack) July 10, 2021

Good news — minimints 123 (@123_minimints) July 10, 2021

Brilliant news, well in Zach — brad cooper🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@bradsburnerygm) July 10, 2021

Great news,number two this season — Stu KRO 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@stuartroberts18) July 10, 2021

Love to see it — Jack 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@jackbcfc_) July 10, 2021

Best news yet, he will be our number 1 in a couple years👏🏻 https://t.co/xJ72NXFE9T — Callum Lloyd (@callloyd21) July 10, 2021