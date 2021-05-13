Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Best news we’ve had all week’, ‘Dodged another bullet’ – These Derby County fans react to major off-field update

Published

9 mins ago

on

Erik Alonso’s deal to buy Derby County is set to be called off, with an American consortium now showing an interest in the Championship club.

The Spanish businessman reached an agreement with Morris at the start of April, and it was then hoped that a deal could be finalised in a matter of weeks.

However, it hasn’t happened, with doubts growing week after week as to whether Alonso would be able to get this over the line.

And, Telegraph reporter John Percy has revealed that Morris is set to call off talks with the 29-year-old, although he is still looking to find a buyer for the Rams.

The update states that there is interest from a US group, who may now step up their interest if the club are back on the market.

It’s fair to say that many Derby fans have been sceptical about Alonso for some time now, so this news wasn’t too much of a surprise. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


