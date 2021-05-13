‘Best news we’ve had all week’, ‘Dodged another bullet’ – These Derby County fans react to major off-field update

Erik Alonso’s deal to buy Derby County is set to be called off, with an American consortium now showing an interest in the Championship club.

Derby to scrap negotiations with Erik Alonso over proposed takeover. American consortium now back in the frame and in talks. Quite a dull week for #dcfc really. https://t.co/1gBlmSWInw — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) May 13, 2021

The Spanish businessman reached an agreement with Morris at the start of April, and it was then hoped that a deal could be finalised in a matter of weeks.

However, it hasn’t happened, with doubts growing week after week as to whether Alonso would be able to get this over the line.

And, Telegraph reporter John Percy has revealed that Morris is set to call off talks with the 29-year-old, although he is still looking to find a buyer for the Rams.

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year were the Rams founded? 1874 1884 1894 1904

The update states that there is interest from a US group, who may now step up their interest if the club are back on the market.

It’s fair to say that many Derby fans have been sceptical about Alonso for some time now, so this news wasn’t too much of a surprise. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Dull? This is the best news we’ve had all week. — Allers (@Allers27) May 13, 2021

😂 it’s always boring being a Derby fan — Mike (@mctucks) May 13, 2021

Finally, some good news — O (@Ramsfan124) May 13, 2021

Ending the week with some good news — KESA RAM (@KESA_RAMS) May 13, 2021

The club has dodged another bullet! Would very much welcome the Americans on board! — Barnaby & Chris (@AmbroseBarnaby) May 13, 2021

This is no surprise whatsoever, but speaks volumes about Morris’ judgement. First BZI, then the hollow vessel that is Alonso. Let’s not forget Gabay either, who ended up being arrested via Interpol & questioned re a divided fraud in Germany. Who next I wonder 😳 — Ian J Redfern (@redfern_i_j) May 13, 2021

Finally. The Americans were always likely to be the most reliable. — Howard Eaton (@HowOpinions) May 13, 2021