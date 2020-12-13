‘Best news’, ‘We need you’ – Many Huddersfield fans react to latest update from key Terriers star

A number of Huddersfield Town fans have been reacting to the latest update from Josh Koroma who revealed that he has had a successful operation and is now focusing on getting back to full fitness.

Koroma has been a very influential performer for the Terriers so far this season, with Carlos Corberan having managed to get the best out of the talented 22-year-old. The attacker has so far this season managed to register an impressive tally of six goals and two assists in his 16 Championship appearances, which is huge for a side who do not have many natural goal scorers.

However, Huddersfield suffered a major blow when Koroma suffered a hamstring injury during their 2-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday in midweek, and that is set to keep him out for around three months, per Yorkshire Post. That is real loss for the Terriers who will now need to find other attacking solutions to score goals in the final third.

The Terriers might have go into the transfer market to try and replace the attacker’s lost output and he will be a difficult player to replace. It is not just his scoring that has been impressive this season, but he has also averaged 1.1 successful dribbles and 1.4 key passes per game (Sofascore).

Huddersfield were thrashed 5-0 at Bournemouth in his absence, but Koroma was able to provide some positive news with the update made on his personal Twitter account. He suggested that surgery went well and he is now beginning the recovery process.

Many Terriers fans were quick to wish him the best and highlight how much he is needed in the side. Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Operation Rotation didn’t go so well. Wishing you a speedy recovery. — Andrew (@Regmanator) December 12, 2020

Quick as you can please Josh! — James Moran #IfItAintYorkshireDoesItEvenMatter… (@Jpjm1964) December 12, 2020

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Josh. Your team needs you 🔥 — Brontë Terrier (@BronteTerrier) December 12, 2020

Good luck on your recovery, we are lucky to have you Josh 💙 — Duncan Carver (@carverduncan76) December 13, 2020

Best news all day Josh, fingers crossed for a full and sift recovery. 💙 — Huddersfield Town Family 🇪🇸💙🇪🇸 (@htafc_family) December 12, 2020

Speedy Recovery Josh, we need you! 👍 — Chris Blakeley (@CJ_Topher78) December 12, 2020

Look forward to your return JK. Can't come too soon. https://t.co/X1wLdnt38T — Phillip Coop (@philterrier) December 12, 2020