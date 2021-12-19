‘Best news we have had’, ‘Brilliant’ – These Birmingham City fans react as Lee Bowyer provides significant transfer update

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has confirmed that Harlee Dean can leave the club in the January transfer window.

Lee Bowyer confirms that Gary Gardner was missing for #bcfc today due to COVID. Should be available for next game. Also says club captain Harlee Dean has been told he’ll be available for transfer in January. pic.twitter.com/USlRMbUodO — Richard Wilford (@wilfordwm) December 18, 2021

The centre-back, who is club captain at St. Andrew’s, was a key figure under the current boss after he took over towards the end of the previous campaign.

However, Dean’s influence on the team is no longer what it was, as he has been dropped on different occasions in the first half of this season.

And, he failed to make the squad as Blues were beaten 4-0 at Blackburn yesterday, with Bowyer confirming to reporter Richard Wilford after the defeat that Dean has no future at the club.

It’s fair to say that many supporters aren’t too bothered by the news, as they aren’t pleased with how Dean has performed in royal blue since he arrived.

But, with Blues conceding four yesterday, it shows they have some defensive issues. Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from fans on Twitter…

The news about Harlee Dean is the best news we have had – wish him well in non league football — Neil Delanty (@neil_delanty) December 18, 2021

Brilliant news about Dean — Steve Cookson (@SteveCookson1) December 18, 2021

The manager knows the problems and he’s trying to address them with limited resources. Support him and the club rather than jumping on the “let’s sack the manager” bandwagon. #bcfc https://t.co/cGrbCtW4cW — Stokes (@_LukeStokes_) December 18, 2021

One bit of good news at least https://t.co/K3lE6hcyfd — Nathan Lawless (@NateLaw94) December 18, 2021

Good. Only taken how many years to get rid of him. Wrongfully scapegoated at times but truly believe he’s toxic in the dressing room. Off you pop 👍🏻 https://t.co/5Qcy2Rel7T — Cj (@cbmj01) December 18, 2021

Off you pop Harlee. Bet he goes for next to nothing and is brilliant elsewhere… https://t.co/i7cReiDtqy — Adam Hennessey (@9_Hendo) December 18, 2021

This is absolute music to my ears. Bowyer knows how much that geeza has stunk out our club for the last 3/4 years. #BCFC https://t.co/6U9dF3NQRR — Matt🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Matt_J1875) December 18, 2021