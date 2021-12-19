Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Best news we have had’, ‘Brilliant’ – These Birmingham City fans react as Lee Bowyer provides significant transfer update

Published

2 hours ago

on

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has confirmed that Harlee Dean can leave the club in the January transfer window.

The centre-back, who is club captain at St. Andrew’s, was a key figure under the current boss after he took over towards the end of the previous campaign.

However, Dean’s influence on the team is no longer what it was, as he has been dropped on different occasions in the first half of this season.

And, he failed to make the squad as Blues were beaten 4-0 at Blackburn yesterday, with Bowyer confirming to reporter Richard Wilford after the defeat that Dean has no future at the club.

It’s fair to say that many supporters aren’t too bothered by the news, as they aren’t pleased with how Dean has performed in royal blue since he arrived.

Are

1 of 22

The club have won promotion to the Premier League on 4+ occasions.

But, with Blues conceding four yesterday, it shows they have some defensive issues. Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from fans on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Best news we have had’, ‘Brilliant’ – These Birmingham City fans react as Lee Bowyer provides significant transfer update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: