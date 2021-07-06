‘Best news so far’ – Many Sunderland fans react as club secure key player agreement

Luke O’Nien has become the latest Sunderland player to put pen to paper on a new deal at the Stadium of Light.

Lee Johnson is yet to really add to his first-team squad this summer, but the club did secure fresh terms with Aiden McGeady last week.

Now, another key player has extended his stay at the Stadium of the Light.

The club have this morning confirmed that Luke O’Nien has signed a new four-year deal at Sunderland, keeping him on Wearside until the summer of 2024.

O’Nien made 38 appearances in League One last season, as Sunderland missed out on promotion to the Championship for the third year running.

The 26-year-old’s versatility has seen him play in midfield and in defence for Sunderland, filling in at both centre-back and right-back for Lee Johnson’s side last season.

O’Nien alerted interest from the Championship having been out of contract, with Luton Town, Millwall, Middlesbrough and Preston North End all being linked with his signature on a free transfer.

But O’Nien has now committed his future to the Black Cats, as he looks to help the club get over the line in the race for promotion next season.

Here, we take a look at Sunderland fans’ reactions to O’Nien’s new deal…

Yes lad. Give him the armband 😍 — Matt Lambert (@matthewlambert) July 6, 2021

Great that we’ve managed to get Luke & Aiden signed back on. Two of the key players for us last season. Hopefully the Wyke saga ends soon (either way) and we will start to see a new group of signings joining us for our 100 point season… #SAFC — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿L ø r d B å r r õ l d🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@lord_barrold) July 6, 2021

Absolutely buzzing with this news. Get the f*** in Luke and well done to the club for making sure this got done 🔴⚪️ — James Tweddell (@Jamestweddell) July 6, 2021

Cheers. I’m crying tears of joy at work. Nice one — antoneee✌🏻. (@antoneee_x) July 6, 2021

Best news so far! Haway @LukeONien !! — Simon (@SimonReed11) July 6, 2021