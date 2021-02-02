‘Best news of the year’ – Many Stoke City fans react to player agreement

Tom Ince proved to be the fourth and final Deadline Day departure out of Stoke City – joining Championship rivals Luton Town on loan for the rest of the season.

Liam Lindsay and Lee Gregory signed for Preston and Derby respectively, whilst forgotten man Kevin Wimmer returned to Germany having not played for the Potters for more than three years.

Meanwhile, Ince has linked up with former Potters boss Nathan Jones as he looks to enhance his game-time following a tricky first half of the campaign.

The former Blackpool player, who almost joined Inter Milan back in 2014, has featured just seven times in the Championship under Michael O’Neill this term, making just two starts all together.

Since leaving Derby more than three seasons ago, Ince has endured difficult periods with both Huddersfield and Stoke, and has struggled to find the form which saw him become so highly-rated during his spell at Bloomfield Road.

Remarkably, despite previously being such a goal threat, Ince’s last in a Potters shirt came back in July, meaning he managed just one goal in his last 19 appearances.

Here’s how the Bet365 faithful reacted on Twitter to Ince’s departure:

Never going to complain about getting rid of that waster, even if it's only for a few months.

But not signing a striker, Jesus, that's nigh on negligence.

It's a good job we got 30 points in early this season. — Stokie'73 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@potter2207) February 1, 2021

Thank god for that 👋🏻 — Sam Thompson (@samthompsonscfc) February 1, 2021

Best news of the year 🙌🏻 — Leigh Salmon (@scfc_leigh) February 1, 2021

Good ridance — Bill (@bill63725454) February 1, 2021

Won’t be missed — Ben 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@ben_hannon3) February 1, 2021

Great stuff — Shaun Hughes (@burger85hughes) February 1, 2021

IT FEELS LIKE CHRISTMAS 🤩 — alice o'shea (@osheaalice04) February 1, 2021

I don't understand it but I'm sure as hell not complaining 😬 https://t.co/R8lcmwapEL — Beth Dean (@mightystokies) February 1, 2021