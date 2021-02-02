‘Best news of the year’ – Many Stoke City fans react to player agreement

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Tom Ince proved to be the fourth and final Deadline Day departure out of Stoke City – joining Championship rivals Luton Town on loan for the rest of the season.

Liam Lindsay and Lee Gregory signed for Preston and Derby respectively, whilst forgotten man Kevin Wimmer returned to Germany having not played for the Potters for more than three years.

Meanwhile, Ince has linked up with former Potters boss Nathan Jones as he looks to enhance his game-time following a tricky first half of the campaign.

The former Blackpool player, who almost joined Inter Milan back in 2014, has featured just seven times in the Championship under Michael O’Neill this term, making just two starts all together.

Since leaving Derby more than three seasons ago, Ince has endured difficult periods with both Huddersfield and Stoke, and has struggled to find the form which saw him become so highly-rated during his spell at Bloomfield Road.

Remarkably, despite previously being such a goal threat, Ince’s last in a Potters shirt came back in July, meaning he managed just one goal in his last 19 appearances.

