‘Best news of the week’, ‘Onwards and upwards’ – Many Cardiff fans react to positive Sol Bamba update

It’s been a remarkably tough few months for Cardiff City colossus Sol Bamba, who has been suffering with cancer since December.

A Bluebird since 2016 and a player who helped them back into the Premier League, Bamba had played five times this season off the bench before being given the devastating news of his illness.

The Ivorian updated the public on his progress last month, confirming that he had completed three courses of chemotherapy with another soon to follow, with the final course coming on April 28.

Bamba confirmed that he wants to continue playing, but it all depends on how he recovers and a move into the coaching side of football may be a move he makes instead.

That’s all for the future though and the defender is only looking ahead on trying to get back out onto the pitch – and he’s made the first steps towards that.

The Bluebirds released images of Bamba in training yesterday, revealing that the 36-year-old returned to ‘light training’ this week ahead of his final round of treatment.

It’s something that everyone loves to see and even though Bamba’s battle hasn’t quite finished just yet, you get the feeling that the finishing line is in sight and he can soon focus on a return to the pitch.

Cardiff fans have been showing their euphoria on Twitter

