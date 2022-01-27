Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Best news of the transfer window’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans celebrate significant Brennan Johnson update

Nottingham Forest have reportedly rejected a club-record offer from Brentford for Brennan Johnson and are adamant that he won’t leave this month, which has drawn an excited response among many Reds fans. 

After turning heads on loan at Lincoln City last season, the 20-year-old has been in fantastic form in the Championship this term – scoring seven times and adding five assists as he’s helped Forest rise from the bottom three to one point off the play-offs under Steve Cooper.

Johnson’s future has been the subject of significant speculation, with Brentford, Newcastle United, and Leeds United all said to be keen, though the former are understood to be the only club to have made bids.

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Forest have now rejected a club record offer from the Bees for the young attacker.

It is understood that the Championship club are adamant he won’t leave the club this month – with the decision unanimous among the board despite multiple bids and the matter now considered closed.

Johnson looks set to be a pivotal player as Cooper’s side chase promotion this term and it’s no surprise that this latest update has drawn a celebratory response from many Forest fans on Twitter…


