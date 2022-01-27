‘Best news of the transfer window’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans celebrate significant Brennan Johnson update

Nottingham Forest have reportedly rejected a club-record offer from Brentford for Brennan Johnson and are adamant that he won’t leave this month, which has drawn an excited response among many Reds fans.

After turning heads on loan at Lincoln City last season, the 20-year-old has been in fantastic form in the Championship this term – scoring seven times and adding five assists as he’s helped Forest rise from the bottom three to one point off the play-offs under Steve Cooper.

Johnson’s future has been the subject of significant speculation, with Brentford, Newcastle United, and Leeds United all said to be keen, though the former are understood to be the only club to have made bids.

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Forest have now rejected a club record offer from the Bees for the young attacker.

It is understood that the Championship club are adamant he won’t leave the club this month – with the decision unanimous among the board despite multiple bids and the matter now considered closed.

Johnson looks set to be a pivotal player as Cooper’s side chase promotion this term and it’s no surprise that this latest update has drawn a celebratory response from many Forest fans on Twitter…

Waking up to this news is sensational 🙌 #NFFC https://t.co/vqJ23qyPZ5 — Carl wilkinson🔴⚪ (@CarlosNFFC) January 27, 2022

Yessss…he’s way better than brentford. keep smashing it for the rest of the season and he gets a way bigger move in the summer… #nffc https://t.co/kWx4qSMYqa — Adam Sliwinski (@sliwo1) January 26, 2022

Brilliant news, some big months ahead now… https://t.co/Jjv974442I — Rob (@wobert_99) January 26, 2022

This is literally the best news of the transfer window for #nffc https://t.co/lpoGqniAGo — NFFC TrentEnd (@NFFC_TrentEnd) January 26, 2022

HES ONE OF OUR OWN, HES ONE OF OUR OWNNNNN! BRENNAN JOHNSON, HES ONE OF OUR OWN❤️ https://t.co/wAsGCYzs6F — Brogan (@brogaaaaaaan) January 26, 2022

Never have I been happier to see a @JPercyTelegraph tweet. Best news of the transfer window. This is so refreshing from #NFFC… https://t.co/4f6KKGqdFx — Michael Redford (@mredford17) January 26, 2022