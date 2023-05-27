An era that Sunderland fans would rather forget in a hurry is finally over as Stewart Donald has finally exited the club entirely.

Donald took over as the club's owner and chairman in May 2018 after the Wearsiders were relegated to League One, taking over from Ellis Short and bringing Charlie Methven with him as a minority owner and Executive Director.

The Oxfordshire-based businessman struggled in his time at the Stadium of Light and was often criticised by supporters, but after nearly three years at the club he agreed to sell to French tycoon Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Whilst many assumed that Dreyfus was the sole majority owner, details eventually came to light that revealed he only owned 41 per cent of the club and Donald and Methven still had some say with their 39 per cent stake together.

That has been whittled down though over the years and months, and back in March Dreyfus increased his share to 58 per cent and Juan Sartori also got his stake up to 33 per cent thanks to Donald selling 10 per cent of his remaining 19 per cent.

Finally though, Donald has sold up entirely to Dreyfus and Sartori, increasing their stakes to 64 per cent and 36 per cent respectively, putting an end to his five years involved with the club in some capacity.

Why has Stewart Donald departed Sunderland?

Back in April, not long after reducing his stake in the club from 19 per cent to nine per cent, Donald agreed a deal to take charge at National League club Eastleigh once again, where he was before becoming Sunderland chairman.

And despite indicating in March he had no desire to sell the remaining part of the Black Cats he had, you can only assume that his situation changing in terms of becoming Eastleigh's new owner has changed his stance.

Donald will want to focus on the fifth tier side fully, and getting out of Sunderland will only help that and will also make him a little wealthier.

What are Sunderland fans saying regarding Stewart Donald's departure?

Unsurprisingly, the reaction to Donald's departure entirely from the Wearsiders has been met by a positive response as he was in charge for some real low points of the club's time in League One in the last few years - take a look at what some are saying.

