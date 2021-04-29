‘Best news I’ve heard all year’ – Many Bristol City fans react as club make significant announcement

Despite an indifferent run of results since his arrival at Ashton Gate, Nigel Pearson has put pen-to-paper on a long-term contract as Bristol City manager.

After results nosedived under Dean Holden, Pearson came in until the end of this season initially, and following a debut victory away at Swansea fans were dreaming that the club had an outside chance of the play-offs.

It didn’t exactly pan out that way though, as much like Holden’s last few months at the Robins, the results slumped and City have not won in their last seven league matches.

That’s caused some concern amongst supporters who aren’t convinced Pearson is the man to take them forward, but it’s not his squad he’s working with and they’re still suffering from mammoth injury issues.

So Pearson can be somewhat forgiven for the bad run of form, especially when he’s also had to throw untested youngsters in at the deep end as well, and it seems as though the Bristol City board have full belief in him.

A three-year deal suggests that Pearson will be given resources to shape the squad how he sees fit and considering he has a promotion to the Premier League on his resume, it could be the best thing to happen for the club.

City fans have been responding to the news on social media and there’s general happiness to the announcement.

