‘Best news I’ve had in months’, ‘Goosebumps’ – These QPR fans are delighted as transfer confirmed

Published

6 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers have completed the signing of Charlie Austin on loan from West Brom for the rest of the season.

The striker enjoyed a hugely successful period with the R’s earlier in his career, helping them to promotion in the 13/14 campaign, before hitting 18 as the R’s were relegated a year later.

Austin would eventually leave for Southampton in 2016, but he remained a fans favourite after finishing with a record of 48 goals in 89 games in the hoops.

With the 31-year-old struggling for game time at West Brom, the chance to bring him back to the capital came up for QPR, and the club announced the signing on their official site this evening.

Mark Warburton’s side are currently 20th in the Championship, so bringing in a player of his experience could be crucial to ensuring they climb up the table.

As you would expect, the transfer news prompted a huge response among the support, and here we look at some of the comments on Twitter…


