‘Best news I’ve had all year’ – Many Coventry City fans react as star player pens down new deal

Coventry City have confirmed that Callum O’Hare has extended his stay at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The attacking midfielder has penned down a new contract with the Sky Blues, which extends his stay until at least July 2024.

The 23-year-old almost immediately won the hearts of the Coventry faithful, with O’Hare playing a starring role in Coventry’s League One promotion-winning season during the 2019/20 campaign.

Quiz: Can you name which club Coventry City signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Jordan Henderson? Liverpool Sunderland Birmingham City Middlesbrough

Chipping in with four goals and seven assists that year, O’Hare’s evident ability and scope to become a Championship player edged the Sky Blues to make the deal permanent in the summer of 2020.

Raising the performance levels again last time out, O’Hare enjoyed an incredible debut season in the second-tier with the Midlands club, going on to win the club’s Player of the Season award.

Similarly, it has been enough excellent season for the 23-year-old, with the exciting attacking midfielder once again emerging as a key source of creativity and final third excellence.

O’Hare has now passed the 100 appearances mark for the Sky Blues and continues to grow in influence and confidence.

Here, we take a look at how some Coventry fans have reacted to news of O’Hare’s contract extension…

His goal bonus better be big — Daniel (@DanielByrne1987) January 7, 2022

Great news for the club the fans and most importantly callum himself .The club are showing the foundations for the next assault towards the Premier league .sustainability and a solid base and squad gives us that chance as these lads grow together in a great solid environment — David Percival (@davidpercival42) January 7, 2022

Great news that is! 👍 — Ryan Johnston (@CCFCRJ) January 7, 2022

Brilliant news, the goals will start flowing now!! Better than bringing anyone in during the transfer window!! — Russell Peterson (@AnthonyRuss126) January 7, 2022

Things you love too see — cal (@callumbailey78) January 7, 2022

Beautiful 💙🤩 — Adam Crowe (@Adamcrowe9922) January 7, 2022

Best news I've had all year — 𝑶𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒆 🇲🇽🦋🇮🇹 (@thfcollie03) January 7, 2022

We’ve got O’Hare. For two more years.

Great news @CalOhare — Mark Woods (@Mark_R_Woods) January 7, 2022

OMMMMGGGG — Callum (@Cal_PUSB) January 7, 2022

Absolutely splendid news , excellent work all round guys. Fabulous stuff — Ricy (@juanbambo) January 7, 2022