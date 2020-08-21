Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Best news in months’ – These Wigan Athletic fans pull no punches as player exit draws closer

2 mins ago

Wigan Athletic are a step closer to parting company with Josh Windass, with Sheffield Wednesday having a bid accepted for the forward.  

Windass spent the second-half of last season on loan with Wednesday in the Championship, scoring three goals in nine appearances for the South Yorkshire club.

He’s returned to crisis club Wigan this summer, but an exit feels inevitable and reports from the Sheffield Star confirm a Wednesday bid for the 26-year-old has been accepted.

The 26-year-old made 54 appearances for Wigan in the Championship during his time as a Latic, scoring nine goals and registering a further two assists in that time.

However, he clearly didn’t impress a bulk of the fans at the DW, with many Wigan fans pulling no punches as they edge closer to parting company with the forward.

