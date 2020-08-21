‘Best news in months’ – These Wigan Athletic fans pull no punches as player exit draws closer

Wigan Athletic are a step closer to parting company with Josh Windass, with Sheffield Wednesday having a bid accepted for the forward.

Windass spent the second-half of last season on loan with Wednesday in the Championship, scoring three goals in nine appearances for the South Yorkshire club.

He’s returned to crisis club Wigan this summer, but an exit feels inevitable and reports from the Sheffield Star confirm a Wednesday bid for the 26-year-old has been accepted.

Quiz: The 15-question Wigan Athletic higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

1 of 15 Have Wigan Athletic won higher or lower than 11 matches in the Championship this season? Higher Lower

The 26-year-old made 54 appearances for Wigan in the Championship during his time as a Latic, scoring nine goals and registering a further two assists in that time.

However, he clearly didn’t impress a bulk of the fans at the DW, with many Wigan fans pulling no punches as they edge closer to parting company with the forward.

We take a look at some of that positive reaction coming out of the Wigan fanbase…

The exodus from our club lately has been nothing short of heartbreaking. However, in this case, I think I speak for every Wigan fan when I say YES YES YES! GET OUT OF OUR CLUB. — instalatics (@instalatics) August 21, 2020

Worst player to have EVER played in a Latics shirt. He won’t be missed. Best Latics news in months this. — Will (@WillWarriors71) August 21, 2020

The news all #wafc fans have been waiting for — harvey (@harveyo01) August 21, 2020

First good news we've had in months…. — John (@johndanbatch) August 21, 2020

First the loan goes, now it seems he goes too. Things are looking up #wafc — Utft (@lancstic) August 21, 2020

About time 🙌🙌 — John (@john_kirk88) August 21, 2020

Good riddance — Ian Carter (@IanCart52232399) August 21, 2020