‘Best news in a while’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to significant off-the-field update

Derby County’s transfer embargo is expected to be lifted after the club paid the players’ outstanding wages for December according to Derbyshire Live.

It is claimed that the wages will be paid in full by the end of the week, which will be pleasing to hear for the club’s supporters.

Wayne Rooney has recently admitted that he is confident of signing new players this month, before highlighting the importance of the squad being paid in full for December.

“Where we are at the minute, I am confident we can get players in fairly quickly. The first thing, obviously, is the lads getting paid.”

Derby are currently sat 21st in the Championship table, and are five points clear of the relegation zone after their opening 25 matches in this year’s campaign.

The Rams supporters will be hoping that the club can now turn their attention to matters on the pitch now, as they look to put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities.

Plenty of Derby County fans took to social media to react to this latest update on the players’ wages.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

So have they been payed for the outstanding ones and it is the current wages that need to be payed which shouldn’t be an issue? — charlie (@charlie_dcfc) January 25, 2021

Great news Steve 👍 any word on where the money for this came from? Especially given reports that there was no upfront fee for Holmes . . . — Michael Archer (@michaelarcher7) January 25, 2021

I still don’t understand why anyone would want to own a football club. — Mr Sifter (@DickyTaiwan) January 25, 2021

Best news in a while! — Steve Dolman 💙💙💙💙 (@Peakfanblog) January 25, 2021

Great news this! — Barnaby & Chris (@AmbroseBarnaby) January 25, 2021

We are becoming an embarrassment! Takeover , players wages , secrecy it’s embarrassing — steve lowe (@stevelandlord) January 25, 2021

This means we can sign players! Can't wait to see Phil Jones in a Derby shirt come 5pm https://t.co/5D8rbNnRAz — Jake (@JakeBarker1212) January 25, 2021

Now get Niasse & Phil Jones in. https://t.co/It1xCHTW5L — ben (@sqqv4) January 25, 2021