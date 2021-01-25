Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Best news in a while’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to significant off-the-field update

Derby County’s transfer embargo is expected to be lifted after the club paid the players’ outstanding wages for December according to Derbyshire Live. 

It is claimed that the wages will be paid in full by the end of the week, which will be pleasing to hear for the club’s supporters.

Wayne Rooney has recently admitted that he is confident of signing new players this month, before highlighting the importance of the squad being paid in full for December.

“Where we are at the minute, I am confident we can get players in fairly quickly. The first thing, obviously, is the lads getting paid.”

Derby are currently sat 21st in the Championship table, and are five points clear of the relegation zone after their opening 25 matches in this year’s campaign.

The Rams supporters will be hoping that the club can now turn their attention to matters on the pitch now, as they look to put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities.

Plenty of Derby County fans took to social media to react to this latest update on the players’ wages.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…


