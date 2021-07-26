Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

‘Best news for a long time’, ‘Tears of joy’ – These Huddersfield Town fans are delighted at club update

Published

10 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town have confirmed that popular former player Michael Hefele has returned to the club in an off-field role.

The centre-back was forced to retire this summer after injury problems have prevented him from playing as much as he would’ve wanted in recent years.

Therefore, the German has been seeking his next challenge and it will come with the Terriers, as the Championship side announced his return on their official site. The club explained how Hefele will now work ‘with various departments behind-the-scenes’.

The 30-year-old only spent two years in Yorkshire but he starred as the team famously won promotion to the Premier League under David Wagner, whilst his character and personality, to go with his performances, made Hefele a major hit on the terraces.

Does the John Smith’s Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18

Oakwell

So, news of his return to the club has gone down extremely well with the fans. Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Best news for a long time’, ‘Tears of joy’ – These Huddersfield Town fans are delighted at club update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: