‘Best news for a long time’, ‘Tears of joy’ – These Huddersfield Town fans are delighted at club update

Huddersfield Town have confirmed that popular former player Michael Hefele has returned to the club in an off-field role.

🦁 It's someone's first day at work… 💙 #htafc — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) July 26, 2021

The centre-back was forced to retire this summer after injury problems have prevented him from playing as much as he would’ve wanted in recent years.

Therefore, the German has been seeking his next challenge and it will come with the Terriers, as the Championship side announced his return on their official site. The club explained how Hefele will now work ‘with various departments behind-the-scenes’.

The 30-year-old only spent two years in Yorkshire but he starred as the team famously won promotion to the Premier League under David Wagner, whilst his character and personality, to go with his performances, made Hefele a major hit on the terraces.

So, news of his return to the club has gone down extremely well with the fans. Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Tears of joy!!! Is this real?!?!?!? — Dr. Drake Ramoray (@theheadfather) July 26, 2021

Best news for town fans for a long time — Jps (@jps_237) July 26, 2021

Best news of the year — Greg Wright (@gregwrightYP) July 26, 2021

Best news for a LONG time at town. Welcome back @michaelhefele you absolute LEGEND 🦁 — Matt Wharton (@mattywharton) July 26, 2021

Absolutely brilliant, welcome back. — Jackie (@jackie4htfc) July 26, 2021

I LOVE IT 🤩 Welcome home Heff 💙 — Mollie (@MFirth26) July 26, 2021

Best signing by far — Markj Morelli (@MarkjMorelli) July 26, 2021