‘Best news ever’, ‘Huge’ – These West Brom fans react as Valerien Ismael shares player update

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has revealed that Sam Johnstone is in talks with the club over a new contract.

Val Ismael just held his pre-Luton press conf. He's confirmed Sam Johnstone will start tomorrow and the goalkeeper is in talks with the club over a new contract… #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) August 13, 2021

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of the keeper after his hugely impressive season in the Premier League last time out.

Such form saw Johnstone go to Euro 2020 with England, and with the stopper entering the final year of his deal at The Hawthorns, there had been an expectation that he would depart in the summer.

However, as confirmed by reporter Joseph Masi, Ismael has stated that talks over a new contract have taken place, whilst Johnstone will be in goal for the game against Luton Town tomorrow.

Even though this doesn’t mean the ex-Manchester United man will definitely stay, it is clearly a major positive for Albion as they look to win promotion back to the top-flight at the first attempt.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the update…

The reception he will get at the Hawthorns tomorrow 😍 — Adam Stevens (@AdamLibertyLies) August 13, 2021

Love to see it — Josh 🦦 (@joshwbWBA) August 13, 2021

Delighted with this news! Having the quality of keeper in SJ at the Championship level is a real bonus😁#wba https://t.co/d3RQuspGFF — Warren Bishop (@WBAvlogs) August 13, 2021

Best news ever https://t.co/nYsEubpalW — Leo Watkins (@leowatkins) August 13, 2021

Brilliant to have it confirmed https://t.co/DbEVhIYJmE — Social Justice Paladin (@Carpenterdf) August 13, 2021

Huge for Albion. The transfer budget might not be as healthy for that striker now though 🤣 https://t.co/QagwdHP1z1 — Ash (@AshDavies21) August 13, 2021