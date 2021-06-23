‘Best news ever’, ‘Absolutely fantastic’ – These Reading fans react as player agreement confirmed

Reading defender Tom McIntyre has agreed a new deal to extend his stay with the Championship side.

The news you've all been waiting for 😉 #readingfc https://t.co/xaGztFQeE0 — Jonathan Low (@jonathanl50) June 23, 2021

The 22-year-old enjoyed a real breakthrough campaign for the Royals last time out, featuring in 26 games as Veljko Paunović’s men pushed for a play-off place in the second tier.

However, with his contract set to expire next week, there was a real worry that McIntyre would depart on a free transfer.

But, Berkshire Live reporter Jonathan Low revealed this afternoon that the academy graduate has reached an agreement with Reading that will see him sign a new deal at the Madejski Stadium.

They claim that after months of talks, a three-year deal will be signed off shortly by the player.

As you would expect, this is the news that Reading fans were desperate to hear and they are delighted that the youngster will be at the club moving forward.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Absolutely fantastic news. So important for #ReadingFC to get McIntyre's future sorted. You love to see it! 💙https://t.co/7yvu4q3ouU — The Tilehurst End (@TheTilehurstEnd) June 23, 2021