‘Best news all year’, ‘Get the popcorn out’ – These Huddersfield Town fans react as major off-field development shared

Huddersfield Town have confirmed today that Chief Executive Mark Devlin has left after two years at the club, with Dean Hoyle returning as interim CEO.

#htafc can confirm that Mark Devlin has today departed his position as Chief Executive. Mark leaves with our sincere thanks and best wishes for the future. Dean Hoyle will step in as Interim Chief Executive until further notice. — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) December 30, 2021

There has been a lot of question marks surrounding owner Phil Hodgkinson after his legal firm Pure Legal Ltd and several associated limited companies entered administration earlier in 2021.

And, the spotlight is remaining on those off the pitch figures after the Terriers announced that Devlin had departed.

It’s fair to say the update went down well with the fans though, who were pleased to see Devlin leave after what has been a tough few years following relegation from the Premier League.

Does the John Smith’s Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Oakwell Higher Lower

Interestingly, his temporary replacement is Hoyle, who of course was owner of the club for a decade before retaining a minority stake after selling to Hodgkinson a few years ago.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from a section of the support on Twitter…

Best news all year 🤍 — Jaden (@Jiddle03) December 30, 2021

Get the popcorn out! https://t.co/R0zqsHrU6g — Siân Patrick (@sianpatrick) December 30, 2021

Fantastic news for Devlin, who will now have the time to go support his beloved Brentford in the Premier League, who he seemed to have far more affection than the club he actually worked for. #HTAFC https://t.co/qc35n7Codi — Hotline (@HotlineHtafc_) December 30, 2021

Looks like the post Hodgkinson era clear out has begun. https://t.co/AxOCbSaFzp — Chris (@chefsmith28) December 30, 2021