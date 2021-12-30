Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

‘Best news all year’, ‘Get the popcorn out’ – These Huddersfield Town fans react as major off-field development shared

Published

1 hour ago

on

Huddersfield Town have confirmed today that Chief Executive Mark Devlin has left after two years at the club, with Dean Hoyle returning as interim CEO.

There has been a lot of question marks surrounding owner Phil Hodgkinson after his legal firm Pure Legal Ltd and several associated limited companies entered administration earlier in 2021.

And, the spotlight is remaining on those off the pitch figures after the Terriers announced that Devlin had departed.

It’s fair to say the update went down well with the fans though, who were pleased to see Devlin leave after what has been a tough few years following relegation from the Premier League.

Interestingly, his temporary replacement is Hoyle, who of course was owner of the club for a decade before retaining a minority stake after selling to Hodgkinson a few years ago.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from a section of the support on Twitter…


