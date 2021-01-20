‘Best move for all parties’ – Hughton open to Nottingham Forest player exit: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Fouad Bachirou could be set to leave Nottingham Forest on loan this month as Chris Hughton looks to trim his squad.

Bachirou joined Forest on a two-year deal from Malmo FF in the summer, but he is since yet to make an impact at the City Ground.

The 30-year-old has made only one appearance for the club, which came in a Carabao Cup defeat to Barnsley back in September.

He’s since endured hamstring problems, but now he’s back in full training, Chris Hughton says he is open to letting the midfielder leave on loan this month.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, he said: “You never know what will happen, but he is one of the players where, before January, we thought it might be better served for him to go elsewhere and get games – perhaps have a loan spell, because he’s missed so much of the season.”

Here, we discuss this potential departure on Trentside…

Jacob Potter

This isn’t surprising to hear at all.

I’ll be honest, I’m really not sure why Forest even signed Fouad Bachirou in the summer transfer window.

They needed to be moving players on before adding to their squad, and unsurprisingly, Bachirou has rarely featured this season for Chris Hughton’s side.

It’s another poor move by the club’s recruitment team, and has been a wasted move for Bachirou so far.

However, that isn’t to say his time with the Reds will be over for good, as a positive loan spell elsewhere could see him return to the City Ground and challenge for a spot in the first-team squad on a regular basis.

Forest are definitely making the right decision in looking to loan him out for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

Phil Spencer

It’s hard to dispute that this is the best move for all parties.

Fouad Bachirou arrived over the summer and was expected to make a big impact at the City Ground but that simply hasn’t happened.

One appearance in the Carabao Cup – a 1-0 defeat to Barnsley – showed certain signs of encouragement around the 30-year-old but the fact that he hasn’t featured since is telling.

Chris Hughton seems to be on to a good thing as he looks to rebuild the club and get them challenging in the Championship, but unfortunately Bachirou doesn’t seem to be a part of those plans.

Perhaps a loan move can see him recapture his confidence ahead of next season because there’s no point him sticking around if he’s unlikely to feature.

Jake Sanders

This is most definitely the correct decision I think.

There’s no two ways about it, Bachirou’s move to the City Ground has been nothing short of disastrous, which is why I believe that Forest should cut their losses on the midfielder, go their separate ways and cash in on the 30-year-old.

The fact his one and only first-team appearance came almost five months ago would suggest that he’s not currently in Chris Hughton’s plans, and for both player and club, selling him this month would be the best rest for everyone.