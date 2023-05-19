Sheffield Wednesday completed a play-off miracle against Peterborough United last night, coming back from a 4-0 first leg deficit to win on penalties and book their place in the final.

Darren Ferguson's side weren't an easy opponent to face as they found out at the Weston Homes Stadium last week, with goals from Jack Taylor, Joe Ward, Kwame Poku, and Jonson Clarke-Harris securing what looked like a win that would take them to Wembley.

It wasn't to be for Posh, with Darren Moore's side completing one of the great EFL comebacks. Michael Smith's penalty nine minutes in set the ball rolling, before Lee Gregory poked home to make it 2-0 before half-time.

Reece James then stabbed in another inside the box with less than 20minutes of normal time to play, but one-club-man Liam Palmer snatched an equaliser on aggregate at the death, latching on to Aden Flint's knock down to send the game to extra time.

It looked like disaster had struck when Lee Gregory accidentally put into his own net from a Peterborough free-kick, but the Owls fought back once more, with Callum Paterson showing great composure to make it 5-1 (5-5 on aggregate) and send the game to penalties.

Wednesday won the shoot-out and did the unthinkable prior to kick-off by booking their place in the League One play-off final against either Bolton Wanderers or Barnsley.

What has Barry Bannan said after Sheffield Wednesday's comeback?

Speaking to Rob Staton of BBC Sheffield, Wednesday captain Barry Bannan outlined his joy at winning, he said: "Best moment in my life.

"It's hard to put into words but I'm just glad for the group - a big group of players in that dressing room, and the manager.

"We've taken a lot of stick in the last week, and I'm just glad for the lads - they deserve it. The manager deserves it.

"Everybody wrote us off this week and battered us from pillar to post, but that's the way of shutting a few people up.

"I was speaking to Palms (Palmer), because we are one of the two longest serving in there, and we're a club who's not really been lucky to be honest, we're always bad luck: 96 points and don't go up, it's never happened. We've just had bad luck since we've been here.

"For tonight to happen, we were owed that, but it comes from hard work.

"You obviously hear things, I heard talkSPORT on the way up today actually, and Ian Abrahams texted me before the game saying 'good luck,' but then I heard him on talkSPORT saying we're never going to win it, it's impossible, never going to happen.

"So that's to Ian Abraham's, watch your words and choose them carefully next time.

"Loads of people wrote us off, so it's good to go and do what we've done tonight and it shows you the mentality. We got knocked for being bottlers, but I don't get how you can bottle a league with 96 points, it's not bottling.

"You've just got to take your hat off to the two teams above you."

Can Sheffield Wednesday win the play-off final now?

Prior to the play-offs beginning, Wednesday were most people's favourites to go all the way and win it, and that won't have changed now.

If anything, coming back from 4-0 down to win will have done wonders for their confidence and should help carry them through in the play-off final, irrespective of who they face.

They will be desperate to go all the way now, and it's hard to say they haven't earnt it after achieving their points tally and beating Posh the way they did.