‘Best individual performance I’ve seen all season’ – These Blackburn fans react to stand out player in Millwall victory

Blackburn Rovers got back to winning ways in the capital yesterday with a 2-0 victory over Millwall at The Den.

Rovers had not won in seven games before their trip to south London, and despite not having the goals of Adam Armstrong to rely on, a familiar face helped them to become victorious once again.

Bradley Dack opened the scoring in the first half in what was just his second goal since returning from a long-term knee injury, and then in the second Sam Gallagher doubled the advantaged for Tony Mowbray’s side on his return from lung bruising.

Their prolific striker Armstrong may be missing for a few games through injury, but he hadn’t scored in four games and his absence seemed to actually work in Rovers’ favour.

Two natural strikers were on the pitch in Gallagher and Ben Brereton, but Mowbray opted to use young Tyrhys Dolan as the central player instead.

Dolan wasn’t expected to be a first-team player this season, having linked-up with the Rovers under-23 squad in the summer following his release from local rivals Preston North End, but he made an immediate impact in pre-season and scored twice in the first three Championship games of the campaign.

He’s had to take a back-seat though since October following Harvey Elliott’s arrival from Liverpool, and the Millwall clash was his first start since November.

And with performances like his, he will be starting more often as he dazzled for Rovers as a ‘false nine’ and he hit the shot that deflected off Sam Gallagher and into the net for Blackburn’s second goal.

Mowbray reserved praise for Dolan post-match, and it was a view that Blackburn fans were also sharing their delight at his performance on social media.

What a performance up front Tyrhys. Hold my hands up I was sceptical it would work at first, but you made me a believer very quickly! Well done. Enjoy the win 👏👏 — Mike Delap 💙 (@MikeyDelap) March 6, 2021

How you’re not starting every week is beyond me. Top performance again ! — Nath Nixon (@nathnixon) March 6, 2021

Absolute monster of a performance today @TyrhysDolan10 , you are an absolute duracell bunny, unreal stamina. As good off the ball as you were on it. — adam hilling (@HillingAdam) March 6, 2021

That was the best individual performance I've seen all season. Stunning @TyrhysDolan10 — 〰️egerles〰️iggle (@wegerleswiggle) March 6, 2021

Armstrong has pictures of you on his bedroom wall — Alex Currie (@alexcurrie1875) March 6, 2021

Great performance today Tyrhys! Keep it up young man 👍 — Chris Martin (@ChrisMartin_93) March 6, 2021

Brilliant today, absolute dynamo, Millwall didn’t know what hit them 👍 — eileen pass (@eileenpass1) March 6, 2021

You were phenomenal today mate, really influenced the game! — Turny (@TNYKN) March 6, 2021

Fabulous performance young man you turned the Millwall defence inside out. — Dave Woj (@roversider) March 6, 2021