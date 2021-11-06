‘Best in the league’ – These Nottingham Forest fans full of praise for star that’s ‘on fire’

Lewis Grabban opened the scoring for Nottingham Forest from 12 yards in the 32nd minute against Preston North End.

The 33-year-old’s strike saw the Reds go in front and the lead was doubled by Jack Colback in the closing exchanges of the half.

Forest have only lost one of their last nine going into the matchup with North End with confidence high. However, Frankie McAvoy’s men pulled off a shock 2-1 victory at league leaders Bournemouth in midweek to push themselves into the security of mid table.

The finish was Grabban’s seventh of the season, a reliable goalscorer and performer in a hectic few seasons on and off the pitch at the City Ground.

Brennan Johnson was fouled to give Grabban the opportunity to step up and net his 50th goal for the club.

Forest are a club on the up under Steve Cooper and taking a commanding 2-0 lead into the break at the City Ground sparked joy amongst the fanbase.

There is fierce competition for places at the top of the pitch with Grabban in a constant battle with Lyle Taylor to lead the line. The experienced striker has taken the armband and will be hoping contribute to yet another win for the Reds.

Here, we take a look at the best of reaction to Grabban’s opener from Nottingham Forest fans on Twitter…

best striker in the league easy — josh🪐 (@joshbarry88) November 6, 2021

You little beauty x — NottinghamshireLies (@NottsL1ve) November 6, 2021

cool as you like 🤩 — Bert Hutt (@BertHuttVan) November 6, 2021

YOUUUUUU REDSSSSSSS — DomPashley01 (@DPashley01) November 6, 2021

Who else? Really beginning to see the Grabban of old in recent weeks. Many wrote him off after a quiet campaign last time around but he’s proving his doubters wrong yet again. #NFFC lead. https://t.co/btRNZVmLdm — Jack Bradshaw (@BradshawJMedia) November 6, 2021