Sheffield United

‘Best in the league’, ‘So much talent’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to player’s exploits v Barnsley

Published

6 mins ago

on

Many Sheffield United fans have taken to Twitter to react to Lys Mousset’s two goal performance in the 3-2 Sunday win over Barnsley at Oakwell. 

The French striker was once again among the goals for his side at the weekend as he notched up a brace on his way to helping his side take all three points in what was a hotly contested Yorkshire derby.

Mousset took his first goal brilliantly after working a good angle outside the box, before plundering his second from within the confines of the area as he slid home from close range.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Sheffield United faithful to react to the striker’s performance, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they saw from the former Bournemouth man.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Mousset starred for the Blades.


