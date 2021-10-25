‘Best in the league’, ‘So much talent’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to player’s exploits v Barnsley

Many Sheffield United fans have taken to Twitter to react to Lys Mousset’s two goal performance in the 3-2 Sunday win over Barnsley at Oakwell.

The French striker was once again among the goals for his side at the weekend as he notched up a brace on his way to helping his side take all three points in what was a hotly contested Yorkshire derby.

Mousset took his first goal brilliantly after working a good angle outside the box, before plundering his second from within the confines of the area as he slid home from close range.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Sheffield United faithful to react to the striker’s performance, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they saw from the former Bournemouth man.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Mousset starred for the Blades.

Ive never ever said this, Moose was by far the best player, even in the awful first half. Only 60 mins though and was looking to come off. 👍🤔👏⚔ — Andy up North (@burt3371) October 24, 2021

I think everyone knows when he's fit he's the best we have. When people was suggesting brewster over him just baffled me — SUFCTALK (@SUFCTALK1) October 24, 2021

As he should 🤌 https://t.co/fiiUUmX55B — Véronique 🌺 1 DAY TILL MIMI DAY✨ (@sufcron) October 24, 2021

Hard work pays off⚔️ — Kop.Finest (@KopFinest) October 24, 2021

Fair play to the lad thought his career was gone — Theo (@Theosufc) October 24, 2021

What a man ⚔️ https://t.co/jmcMdmGNoE — Matty Hague (@matty_hague) October 24, 2021

Best striker in the league https://t.co/QB9WZKfBqM — T (@chavis1910) October 24, 2021

Wrap him in cotton wool, the best 🇫🇷 https://t.co/H6w0BEiGp2 — Tom Fontana (@Fonzyy97) October 24, 2021

Really chuffed for him. Cmon blades https://t.co/vfP5Iz0kf4 — KathyR50 (@KathyRonson) October 24, 2021

He has so much talent.. fitness is the only issue https://t.co/D9R87cB4hW — Adam Dickens (@Adamtheblade88) October 24, 2021

When fully fit he’s one of the best in the league no doubt https://t.co/oweYSOOC6T — Jake⚔️ (@_JakeSufc_) October 24, 2021