‘Best in the league’, ‘Next year might be the year’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are optimistic as they comment on duo

Nottingham Forest picked up a point against Bristol City yesterday, with Scott McKenna and Joe Worrall once again impressing in central defence.

Both individuals have had very good seasons, although they haven’t always been paired together, with injuries preventing that from happening.

However, when they have started, the duo have shone, and that was the case again at Ashton Gate. The clean sheet is the second in three for Chris Hughton since he brought McKenna back into the XI, with a late consolation from QPR the only one the Reds have conceded in that period.

So, it’s fair to say the fans are very happy with how the defence looks, with many heaping praise on the players following a tweet by the club.

Were each of these 20 former Nottingham Forest players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Wes Morgan Right Left

Despite the optimism of how good the duo can be, there is a concern that Worrall in particular could depart in the summer.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

If we can add more attacking threat then next year might be the year — Luke Bowers (@lukeureds89) April 11, 2021

Could be our best centre half pairing since Colin Cooper and Steve Chettle — David Booton (@KeburDave) April 11, 2021

This has the potential to be one of our best partnerships of the last 30 years — J☔️ (@champagneuzi) April 11, 2021

Hopefully we have them both next season. Just hope we aren’t forced to sell Worrall because of our terrible transfers in the past. — JamieWilliams (@JamieWilliams1) April 11, 2021

Most important thing for next season is we keep these two at the club and fit. If so we can be a real force #NFFC https://t.co/8m2Yf7zIAC — Sam Evans ☆☆ (@samevansnffc) April 11, 2021

Best partnership in the league I don’t care https://t.co/6ldlPWjCMh — Sam (@swzd_) April 11, 2021

NEED to keep Worrall for next season. These two together work incredibly well! — Bradley (@BradleyFTID) April 11, 2021