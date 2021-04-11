Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Best in the league’, ‘Next year might be the year’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are optimistic as they comment on duo

Published

7 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest picked up a point against Bristol City yesterday, with Scott McKenna and Joe Worrall once again impressing in central defence.

Both individuals have had very good seasons, although they haven’t always been paired together, with injuries preventing that from happening.

However, when they have started, the duo have shone, and that was the case again at Ashton Gate. The clean sheet is the second in three for Chris Hughton since he brought McKenna back into the XI, with a late consolation from QPR the only one the Reds have conceded in that period.

So, it’s fair to say the fans are very happy with how the defence looks, with many heaping praise on the players following a tweet by the club.

Despite the optimism of how good the duo can be, there is a concern that Worrall in particular could depart in the summer.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


