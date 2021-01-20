‘Best game of the season’ – These Watford fans discuss individual’s performance in Barnsley win

Watford made it back to back wins on Tuesday night, as they beat Barnsley 1-0 at Vicarage Road.

Troy Deeney’s 27th minute penalty, awarded after a handball inside the Barnsley area by Tykes midfielder Callum Brittain, was enough to seal all three points for the Hornets.

That results move Xisco Munoz’ side up to third in the Championship table, just three points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Watford fans appeared more than pleased with their side’s result, as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for a considerable amount of praise, was Ismaila Sarr.

The winger produced another impressive performance on Tuesday, with his efforts out wide causing plenty of problems for the Barnsley defence, as his willingness to dribble at the back line gave the Tykes plenty to think about, while not going unnoticed by Watford fans.

Here, we take a look at some of those supporters had to say about the 22-year-old.

Great to have Hughes back, but thought Sarr had his best game of the season tonight. Must have been told a few scouts were signing into Hive Live ☹️ — Tony (@_VicarageRoad_) January 19, 2021

No question at all as it is Sarr all the way. He is a fighter and got passion. 👍🏻 — Leo Mansell (@mansellleo) January 19, 2021

Ismalia you beauty — Tom Dele the 🐐 (@wfc_josh) January 19, 2021

Has to be Isma — WfcHarry (@Wfc_Harry) January 19, 2021

Surely it will be sarr — Ja_Hursty🐝 (@HurstyJa) January 19, 2021

Sarr all the way — HungboSZN (@WFCJaykob) January 19, 2021

YOU ORNS!!!!! Sema, Sarr, Cleverley, Zinckernagel, Hughes, Masina all stellar. Defence solid. Bachmann with the save of the night from Sierralta… three points for the Orns. Third place. Solid performance. Happy days! #WatfordFC — Omar Moore (@thepopcornreel) January 19, 2021