Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Best game of the season’ – These Watford fans discuss individual’s performance in Barnsley win

Published

8 mins ago

on

Watford made it back to back wins on Tuesday night, as they beat Barnsley 1-0 at Vicarage Road.

Troy Deeney’s 27th minute penalty, awarded after a handball inside the Barnsley area by Tykes midfielder Callum Brittain, was enough to seal all three points for the Hornets.

That results move Xisco Munoz’ side up to third in the Championship table, just three points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Watford fans appeared more than pleased with their side’s result, as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for a considerable amount of praise, was Ismaila Sarr.

The winger produced another impressive performance on Tuesday, with his efforts out wide causing plenty of problems for the Barnsley defence, as his willingness to dribble at the back line gave the Tykes plenty to think about, while not going unnoticed by Watford fans.

Here, we take a look at some of those supporters had to say about the 22-year-old.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Best game of the season’ – These Watford fans discuss individual’s performance in Barnsley win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: